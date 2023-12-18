Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Stock Rockets 26% But Many Are Still Ignoring The Company

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 26% after a shaky period beforehand. Unfortunately, despite the strong performance over the last month, the full year gain of 8.7% isn't as attractive.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, Stronghold Digital Mining may still look like a strong buying opportunity at present with its price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.6x, considering almost half of all companies in the Software industry in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 4.4x and even P/S higher than 11x aren't out of the ordinary. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

See our latest analysis for Stronghold Digital Mining

What Does Stronghold Digital Mining's Recent Performance Look Like?

Stronghold Digital Mining could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. The P/S ratio is probably low because investors think this poor revenue performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Stronghold Digital Mining.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Stronghold Digital Mining's to be considered reasonable.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 28%. In spite of this, the company still managed to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company, but investors will want to ask why it is now in decline.

Story continues

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 39% during the coming year according to the dual analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 15% growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Stronghold Digital Mining's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Even after such a strong price move, Stronghold Digital Mining's P/S still trails the rest of the industry. It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

A look at Stronghold Digital Mining's revenues reveals that, despite glowing future growth forecasts, its P/S is much lower than we'd expect. When we see strong growth forecasts like this, we can only assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/S ratio. While the possibility of the share price plunging seems unlikely due to the high growth forecasted for the company, the market does appear to have some hesitation.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Stronghold Digital Mining has 5 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

If strong companies turning a profit tickle your fancy, then you'll want to check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.