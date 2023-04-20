New Studies Presented at the 43rd International Society for Heart and Lung Transplant Validate the Applicability of the BVA-100® Blood Test for Patients with Advanced Heart Failure

Daxor Corporation

Study Demonstrates BVA Provides More Accurate Congestion Measurement in Challenging Patient Populations

Oak Ridge, TN, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces new data from Duke University Medical Center validating the benefits of the Company’s BVA-100 blood test in optimizing individualized therapy for advanced heart failure patients. Data were presented at the 43rd International Society for Heart and Lung Transplant (ISHLT) Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions, which brought together the world’s leading experts in heart and lung transplant held at the Colorado Convention Center, from April 19-22, in Denver, CO.

In all three studies, Veraprapas Kittipibul, M.D., lead investigator used blood volume analysis (BVA) to measure the intravascular congestion and red cell status of heart failure (HF) patients, key metrics targeted to improve outcomes. In comparison proxy markers and clinical tools of assessment were analyzed and shown to be poorly correlated substitutes particularly for obese patients, a common and challenging group to care for. The impact on exercise performance and physiology for HF patients and anemia as measured by BVA was also analyzed highlighting differences delineated by the diagnostic.

Highlights from the three studies included:

“Differences in Pressure-Volume Relationship Between Obese and Non-Obese Patients with Advanced Heart Failure” - This prospective study examined the pressure-volume relationship using right heart catheterization to measure pressures, BVA and clinical assessment in obese heart failure patients. Findings showed no significant correlation between blood volume as measured by BVA and pressure measures in the obese group, highlighting why these patients may be particularly difficult to effectively manage. The authors concluded, “These findings pose a greater challenge in obese HF patients where clinical assessment of congestion is more difficult and less accurate.”





“Relationship Between Blood Volume Measures and Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing Performance in Advanced Heart Failure” - The study evaluated the impact of congestion in patients who underwent cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) with invasive hemodynamic assessment and BVA. Results showed moderate to no correlation between BVA measures and invasive assessment.





“Differences in Cardiopulmonary Exercise Performance Between True Anemia and Hemodilution in Patients with Advanced Heart Failure” - Results showed patients with hemodilution had worse cardiopulmonary performance compared to patients with true anemia. Anemia is a common coexisting condition in patients with advanced heart failure. Distinguishing between true anemia (decrease in red blood cells) and hemodilution (increase in plasma volume) guides the right therapeutic approach.



Jonathan Feldschuh, Chief Scientific Officer at Daxor, said, “Heart failure management is centered around effective total blood and red blood cell volume management. Proxy markers such as pressure measures and clinical assessment are no substitutes for direct, 98% accurate measurement of blood volume as seen with Daxor’s blood volume analysis (BVA) system. These studies add to the considerable evidence that shows why direct, objective measurement of blood volume with BVA is the most precise and effective diagnostic tool for volume measurement in heart failure with significant outcome and cost improvement for patient care when used to guide treatment.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 60,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing multicenter trials in the areas of COVID-19 and heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

