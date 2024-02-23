Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 22, 2024

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. isn't one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Thank you for standing by and welcome to this Sturm, Ruger Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded. And now, I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Chris Killoy, president and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Christopher Killoy: Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the Sturm, Ruger & Company year-end 2023 conference call. I'd like to ask Kevin Reid, our general counsel to read the caution on forward-looking statements; Tom Dineen, our Chief financial Officer, will then give an overview of the fourth quarter and 2023 financial results, and then I'll discuss our operations in the state of the market. After that, we'll get to your questions. Kevin?

Kevin Reid: Thanks, Chris. We want to remind everyone that statements made in the course of this meeting that state the company's or management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including but not limited to the company's reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31st, 2023 and of course, the forms 10-Q for the first, second and third orders of 2023.

Story continues

Copies of these documents may be obtained by contacting the company or the SEC, or on the company website at ruger.com/corporate, or of course, the SEC website at sec.gov. We do reference non-GAAP EBITDA. Please note that the reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP EBITDA can be found in our form 10-K for the year ended December 31st, 2023 and our forms 10-Q for the first three quarters of 2023, which also are posted on our website. Furthermore, the company just makes all responsibility to update forward-looking statements. Chris?

Christopher Killoy: thank you, Kevin. Now, Tom will discuss the company's 2023 results.

Thomas Dineen: Thanks, Chris. For 2023, net sales were $544 million and diluted earnings were $2.71 per share. For 2022, net sales were $596 million and diluted earnings were $4.96 per share. For the fourth quarter of 2023, net sales were $131 million and diluted earnings were $0.58 per share. for the corresponding period in 2022, net sales were $149 million and diluted earnings were $1.06 per share. Our profitability declined in 2023 from 2022 as our gross margin decreased from 30% to 25%. The lower margin was driven by unfavorable deleveraging of fixed costs, resulting from decreased production in sales, inflationary cost increases in materials, commodities, services, wages, energy, fuel and transportation. Our product mix shift toward products with relatively lower margins that remain in stronger demand and increased promotional costs.

Our continued focus on financial discipline and the cultivation of long-term shareholder value is evident in our strong debt-free balance sheet. at December 31st, 2023, our cash and short-term investments totaled $118 million. Our short-term investments are invested in United States Treasury bills and in a money market fund that invest exclusively in the United States Treasury instruments, which mature within one year. At December 31st, 2023, our current ratio was 4.3 to 1 and we had no debt. Stockholders' equity was $332 million, which equates to a book value of $19 per share, of which $6.74 was cash and short-term investments. In 2023, we generated $34 million of cash from operations. We reinvested $16 million of that back into the company in the form of capital expenditures related to new product introductions and upgrades to our manufacturing equipment and facilities.

We expect our 2024 capital expenditures to total approximately $15 million. In 2023, we returned $123 million to our shareholders through the payment of $111 million of dividends, which included $88 million in the form of a $5 per share, special dividend paid in January 2023 and the repurchase of more than 264,000 shares of our common stock in the open market at an average price of $44.71 per share, for a total of $12 million. at December 31st, 2023, approximately $75 million still remain authorized for share repurchases. Our board of directors declared a $0.23 per share quarterly dividend for shareholders of record as of March 15th, 2024, payable on March 28th, 2024. As a reminder, our quarterly dividend is approximately 40% of net income and therefore varies quarter to quarter.

A row of raw materials in pristine condition, waiting to be crafted into firearms.

That's the financial update for 2023. Chris?

Christopher Killoy: thanks, Tom. Consumer demand remains soft throughout most of 2023, likely dampened by inflationary pressure and rising interest rates leading to a 9% reduction in sales from the prior year. The estimated unit sell-through of our products from the independent distributors to retailers in 2023, decreased 7% compared to 2023, excuse me, compared to 2022. In 2023, NICS background checks, as adjusted by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, decreased 4%. Nevertheless, we remained disciplined and continued to focus on the long term. Reducing production levels were appropriate and offering only modest promotions on select product families, resisting the temptation to enhance short-term results at the expense of our long-term strategy.

As a result, inventory of our products at the independent distributors decreased 39,000 units in 2023 despite the decreased demand. we are encouraged by our increased quarterly sales and profitability in the fourth quarter, and we enter 2024 with a strong debt-free balance sheet, reduced distributor inventories and a full pipeline of new products recently launched into the market, and others still under development. 2024 is an exciting year for Ruger as we are celebrating our 75th anniversary. To honor our proud heritage, we are offering commemorative firearms that will only be available this year, all of which are engraved with our 75th anniversary logo. A Mark IV target pistol featuring a fully adjustable rear site and undercut Patridge front sight and a heavy, tapered barrel.

a pair of 10/22 sporter rimfire carbines, each featuring a stainless steel barrel, silver-finished receiver, polished bolt and a match-sanded butt pad, and an LCP MAX double-stack, ten-round pistol chambered in 380 Auto, featuring a stainless steel slide and a silveranodized aluminum trigger. Also, several limited at production, additions of other products will be released throughout the year. The first of these is a Diamond Anniversary Limited Edition 1911 Pistol, which features an attractive, finely detailed, laser-engraved slide. We look forward to announcing more of these one-of-a-kind firearms throughout 2024. In addition to these 75th anniversary models, we recently introduced several new products that have been met with strong demand and excitement at the wholesale and retail levels, and most importantly, with our customers at the gun counter.

The Ruger American Rifle, our first update to the American rifle, which has been tremendously popular since its introduction in 2012. the Gen II models offer an array of new standard features, which include a three-position tank safety and eye-catching splatter painter ergonomic stock with length of pole and comb height adjustability, and a Cerakot-finished spiral fluted barrel. The 60th anniversary 10/22 Carbine, the Sixth Edition of the Ruger Collector's Series, features a stainless steel barrel and silver-finished receiver paired with a gray Magpul hunter X-22 stock, a blackened bolt laser engraved with the unique 60th anniversary markings, and a red bolt handle and trigger. Also, have the mini-14 with side-folding stock, reminiscent of the original side-folding mini-14 rifles made popular in the 1980s and the LC Carbine now chambered at.45 Auto featuring a threaded barrel adjustable folding stock, Ruger Rapid Deploy folding sights and ambidextrous controls.

Recently, there were some changes to the requirements for pistols to be sold in California. Consequently, five Ruger pistols were added to the California roster of certified handguns, including a Mark IV 22/45 and SR22 and LCP and the fully featured Ruger MAX-9 Pistol. These models are the first that Ruger has been able to introduce to consumers in California in over 10 years and we look forward to offering more quality Ruger pistols to the California roster in 2024. New product sales, which include only major new products that were introduced in the past two years, represented $122 million or 23% of firearm sales in 2023. That's an increase from $78 million or 14% of sales in 2022. This includes the MAX-9 pistol, the Security-380 pistol, Super Wrangler revolver, the LCP MAX pistol, Marlin lever-action rifles, the LC Carbine, Small-Frame Autoloading Rifle and most recently, the American Centerfire Rifle Gen II.

We remain hard at work and look forward to introducing additional innovative Ruger and Marlin Firearms in 2024. All of our new products and many of our classic firearms were on display at last month's SHOT Show in Las Vegas. It was an exciting show and a great way to catch up with a wide variety of retailers and the other industry attendees. We co-hosted a 75th anniversary event along with the folks from Hornady Ammunition, who were also celebrating their 75th anniversary this year. It was a memorable evening that honored the history and enduring achievements of two American leaders of our industry. We look forward to adding the next chapter of our proud legacy in 2024, and our diverse and growing catalog of products, robust debt-free balance sheet, commitment to a long-term strategy of generating and returning shareholder value, have us well positioned to do so.

Operator, may we have the first question?

See also 11 Best Magic Formula Stocks to Buy Now and 10 Fastest Growing Energy Drink Stocks in the US.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.