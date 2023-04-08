Sturm Ruger (NYSE:RGR) Looks To Prolong Its Impressive Returns

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Sturm Ruger (NYSE:RGR), we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sturm Ruger:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = US$103m ÷ (US$485m - US$163m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Sturm Ruger has an ROCE of 32%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 20% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sturm Ruger compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Sturm Ruger deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 32% and the business has deployed 39% more capital into its operations. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 32%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

Another point to note, we noticed the company has increased current liabilities over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 34% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than32% because total capital employed would be higher.The 32% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 34% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. With that in mind, just be wary if this ratio increases in the future, because if it gets particularly high, this brings with it some new elements of risk.

What We Can Learn From Sturm Ruger's ROCE

Sturm Ruger has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. In light of this, the stock has only gained 39% over the last five years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. So to determine if Sturm Ruger is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Sturm Ruger (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

