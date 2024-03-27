Subaru recalls 118,000 US vehicles over faulty air bag sensors

FILE PHOTO: A Subaru logo is displayed at the Tokyo Motor Show, in Tokyo, Japan

By David Shepardson

(Reuters) -Subaru is recalling 118,000 SUVs and sedans in the United States to address a faulty sensor that can prevent air bags from deploying in a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wedne0sday.

The recall covers various 2020 through 2022 model year Outback and Legacy.

It is the third recall stemming from the same issues from parts produced by the same supplier. Toyota in December recalled 1.12 million vehicles while Honda called back 750,000 in February.

"A capacitor in the sensors for the Occupant Detection System (ODS) may crack and short circuit, which can prevent the front passenger air bag from deploying in a crash," NHTSA said.

Dealers will replace the ODS sensors on the front passenger seat to remedy the issue.

Subaru said it is aware of 23 technical reports and 253 warranty claims related to this condition but no crashes or injuries.

