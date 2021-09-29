Sugarbud Receives Cannabis 2.0 Sales License from Health Canada

Calgary, ALBERTA, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.DB, SUGR.WR, SUGR.WS, SUGR.WT,) (OTCQB: SBUDF) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received approval from Health Canada for its amended license (the "License") permitting the sale of cannabis extract, edible and topical products (“Cannabis 2.0 License”). Sugarbud is now able to directly sell its expanded portfolio of exceptional craft cannabis 2.0 products to all authorized provincial and territorial distributors/retailers as well as registered medical patients nationwide.



“Today’s announcement represents yet another pivotal milestone and significant catalyst for future growth as we continue to expand and advance our commercial activities and build overall shareholder value for the Company,” stated Sugarbud CEO, John Kondrosky. “Receipt of our Cannabis 2.0 License was the last remaining regulatory step required to effectively market and sell our entire portfolio of craft cannabis products directly nationwide,” continued Mr. Kondrosky.

The Company estimates that less than 20% of all active federally approved license holders possess a sales license permitting the sale of Cannabis 2.0 products to authorized provincial and territorial distributors/retailers as well as registered medical patients.

“Receipt of our Cannabis 2.0 Sales License is significant and was the result of a successful comprehensive review process. It is a testament to our day-to-day operational readiness and unwavering commitment to compliance as much as it is to the dedication to high quality products and customer satisfaction that our employees continue to demonstrate each and every day,” concluded Mr. Kondrosky.

The Company expects to launch its first Cannabis 2.0 products directly in Q4, 2021.

About Sugarbud

"Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era"

Sugarbud is an Alberta-based, consumer-driven boutique craft cannabis company focused on the cultivation and production of superior, select-batch, craft cannabis products. Our vision and mission are to become a trusted and well-respected consumer brand renowned for providing exceptional high-quality craft cannabis products to legal markets by delighting the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

The Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection offers consumers "Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era". The Company is proudly Albertan and is proud to share Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional craft cannabis with the most discerning of enthusiasts. Sugarbud strives to define the intersection of product craftsmanship, quality, and value for consumers in the Canadian craft cannabis space.

Sugarbud Craft Cannabis products are currently available to adult recreational consumers in the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and nationally to registered medical patients through CannMart.com .

We Take Pride, We Take Our Time………. Experience The Difference

