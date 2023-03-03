U.S. markets close in 26 minutes

Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2023 Distribution

Sun Communities, Inc.
·1 min read
Sun Communities, Inc.
Sun Communities, Inc.

Southfield, MI, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.93 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2023. The distribution is payable April 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

For Further Information at the Company:

Fernando Castro-Caratini
Chief Financial Officer
(248) 208-2500
www.suncommunities.com


