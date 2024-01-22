Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,889.00
    +19.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,141.00
    +96.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,555.75
    +117.25 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,968.30
    +13.50 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.62
    +0.21 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    2,026.80
    -2.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.23
    -0.49 (-2.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0900
    -0.0560 (-1.35%)
     

  • Vix

    13.64
    +0.34 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2721
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8020
    -0.3260 (-0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    40,937.69
    -858.87 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,463.63
    +1.70 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,546.95
    +583.68 (+1.62%)
     

Sunoco to buy NuStar Energy in $7.3 billion all-stock deal

Reuters
·1 min read
Trading information for Sunoco is displayed on a screen where the stock is traded on the floor

(Reuters) -Motor fuels distributor Sunoco said on Monday it would acquire oil and gas transportation service NuStar Energy in an all-stock deal valued at about $7.3 billion, including assumed debt.

NuStar's common shareholders will receive 0.400 Sunoco shares for each NuStar common unit, implying a 31.9% premium to last close.

The companies said the deal has been approved by both their boards and have flagged synergies of $150 million by the third year following closing of the deal, expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

Shares of Sunoco were down 2.5% in premarket trading, while shares of NuStar were up 26%.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Advertisement