Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,732.47
    +13.28 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,320.39
    +15.23 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,846.41
    +32.49 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,988.68
    +3.55 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.92
    +2.49 (+3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    2,035.60
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0930
    +0.0030 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9580
    +0.0300 (+0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2665
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9720
    +0.8310 (+0.58%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,564.91
    -39.43 (-0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    852.06
    -18.71 (-2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.83
    +37.47 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,758.98
    -211.57 (-0.64%)
     
New Episode:

NEXT, 10 a.m. ET: The Future of Drone Delivery

SunPower shares slide after raising going concern doubts

1
Reuters
·1 min read
Solar panel parking lot model of SunPower at their California office

(Reuters) - SunPower said on Monday it had substantial doubts on its ability to continue as a going concern, sending shares of the solar company down 25% in premarket trading on Monday.

The company also said it breached the terms of a credit agreement due to a delay in the filing of its quarterly results.

Earlier in October, SunPower had revealed that it would restate its financial statements for last financial year as well as first and second quarters due to issues with valuation of some microinverter components at certain third-party locations.

The lender may demand immediate payment of $65.3 million borrowings outstanding, SunPower said in a filing.

"Substantial doubt exists about our ability to continue as a going concern and if we are unable to continue our business, our common stock might have little or no value," the company said.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Advertisement