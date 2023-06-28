Sunrise New Energy's (NASDAQ:EPOW) investors will be pleased with their favorable 46% return over the last year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) share price is up 46% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 12% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Sunrise New Energy hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Sunrise New Energy isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Sunrise New Energy saw its revenue grow by 415%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The solid 46% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Sunrise New Energy. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Sunrise New Energy boasts a total shareholder return of 46% for the last year. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 2.3%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Sunrise New Energy has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

