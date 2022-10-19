U.S. markets close in 2 hours 42 minutes

Sunrun Opens Peoria Branch, Brings Green Career Opportunities and Solar Energy to Central Illinois

·4 min read
Local leaders attend ribbon cutting to celebrate solar expansion in Illinois

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services provider, today announced the opening of a new branch office in Peoria, Illinois. The new location will bring more green careers and access to affordable, resilient solar energy to residents in Ameren service territory, Illinois’ second largest utility provider. Sunrun Senior Manager of Public Policy Nakhia Crossley was joined by Assistant Majority Leader Dave Koehler, Deputy Majority Leader Jehan Gordon-Booth, as well as Mayor of Peoria Rita Ali, Mayor of East Peoria John Kahl and many other local leaders to celebrate the expansion during a ribbon cutting ceremony today in Peoria, Illinois.

The announcement marks Sunrun’s third location in the state with two other branches in Bolingbrook and Des Plaines. Sunrun entered Illinois in 2017 and currently employs more than 500 Illionisians in Chicago and surrounding areas. Sunrun’s Peoria expansion will help the company tap into the increasing demand for home solar and battery systems across Illinois, which ranks in the top 10 states for projected solar growth, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

In light of skyrocketing energy costs, Sunrun expects its industry-leading solar-as-a-service model, which provides access to home solar and battery technology to all households by eliminating large upfront costs and creating new opportunities for homeowners to potentially lower monthly electric bills, will be particularly well-received by the 1.2 million Ameren utility customers in central and southern Illinois. Sunrun will also expand its clean energy to low-income communities through Illinois Solar for All, a state program that provides incentives for solar that serves low-income families and environmental justice communities.

Over time, Sunrun’s new Peoria office intends to add hundreds of permanent job positions to the local economy, from home solar project managers to electricians. To create a strong and diverse workforce in the area, Sunrun plans to partner with community professional training programs to train and give prospective employees the skills needed for an in-demand career in solar.

“As we look toward a more environmentally-conscious energy future, solar is going to play an important role,” said Leader Rep. Gordon-Booth. “More and more households are choosing to install solar panels, and here in Illinois I’m encouraged by the development of this growing industry. Our state took proactive action to welcome this growth, which is why we’re going to continue to see new jobs and investment in central Illinois as a result.”

"We are seeing firsthand the impact that prioritizing clean, renewable energy has on our communities,” said State Senator Dave Koehler (D-Peoria). “Sunrun’s commitment to expanding its operation into Central Illinois shows the state can become a national leader thanks to its forward-thinking energy legislation. Today we celebrate not just greater clean energy, we celebrate the jobs and positive economic effect Sunrun’s expansion will have on our region."

“It is our responsibility to take care of our planet for generations to come,” said House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch. “Illinois has positioned itself as a leader on climate change because we recognize the value for our environment, as well as our economy and job creation. I’m proud to see this investment in solar energy here in central Illinois and I look forward to continuing to build our clean energy future.”

The Midwest is ready for the customer-led revolution to clean energy technology,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. “Our new branch will get the ball rolling in Peoria and surrounding areas with environmental and economic benefits that go far beyond energy bill savings. This branch alone will offer hundreds of jobs and training for people who would like to shift to a green career and clean energy products to Ameren service customers who would like to join the clean energy revolution.”

To view open positions and learn more about working at Sunrun, visit Sunrun’s Careers page.

About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun’s innovative home battery solutions bring families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources. For more information, please visit www.sunrun.com.

Media Contact
Wyatt Semanek
Senior Manager, Public Relations
press@sunrun.com

Investor & Analyst Contact
Patrick Jobin
Senior Vice President, Finance & IR
investors@sunrun.com


