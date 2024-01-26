Sunrun (RUN) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sunrun (RUN) closed at $14.32, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. The stock's change was equal to S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had lost 29.48% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sunrun in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 21, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Sunrun to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 165.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $498.73 million, down 18.13% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.6% downward. As of now, Sunrun holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 221, this industry ranks in the bottom 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

