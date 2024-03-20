Advertisement
Super Micro's shares drop after pricing stock offering at discount

5
Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: COMPUTEX Taipei technology trade show in Taipei

(Reuters) - Super Micro Computer's shares fell 5% on Wednesday after the AI server maker announced the pricing of its public stock offering, selling the shares at a discount to their most recent closing price.

The slide marks the fifth consecutive session of decline for the stock, erasing about 28% from the company's market capitalization over the period and lowering its share price to $862.

Super Micro, one of the top sellers of AI-optimized servers and a beneficiary of the boom in AI services, is selling 2 million shares of its common stock at $875.00 a piece and expects to make $1.75 billion in gross proceeds, according to an exchange filing late on Tuesday.

The stock had ended 9% lower, at $910.97 on Tuesday, after Super Micro announced the stock offering.

Shares of the San Jose-based company have more than tripled so far this year.

Super Micro's ability to quickly develop AI-compatible servers as well as its in-house liquid cooling technology have helped the company turn into a key data-center supplier.

The recent surge in the firm's market value led to its inclusion in the S&P 500 index on Monday. That means exchange-traded funds that track the index must now own Super Micro's shares.

The company raised $1.7 billion last month in a convertible bond offering to fund its expansion plans.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

