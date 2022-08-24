U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES EXPANDS FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY WITH NEW CREDIT FACILITIES

Superior Group of Companies
·4 min read
In this article:
  SGC
Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies

- Increases Financial Capacity to $200 Million -

SEMINOLE, Fla., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced completion of $200 million in aggregate senior secured financing commitments (the “Credit Facilities”). The Credit Facilities have a term of five years and include the following:

  • $125 million revolving credit facility (the “Revolver”);

  • $75 million term loan; and

  • An accordion feature for an additional $75 million, subject to certain additional conditions

The Credit Facilities will accrue interest at a variable rate equal to the secured overnight financing rate (“SOFR”) plus an adjustment of between 0.10% and 0.25% (depending on the applicable interest period) plus a margin of between 1.0% and 2.0% (depending on the Company’s net leverage ratio).

The proceeds from the Credit Facilities will be used in part to refinance the Company’s existing indebtedness from prior credit agreements.

The financings were led by PNC Capital Markets LLC as Lead Arranger and Sole Bookrunner with, PNC Bank, National Association as Administrative Agent.

“This financing provides SGC with additional financial flexibility and positions us well to fund future growth,” said Mike Koempel, Chief Financial Officer. “We appreciate the support of PNC Bank and the other participating lenders.”

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):
Superior Group of Companies™, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments. Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

Disclosure Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "potential," or "plan" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation: (1) the projected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our, our customers', and our suppliers' businesses, (2) projections of revenue, income, and other items relating to our financial position and results of operations, (3) statements of our plans, objectives, strategies, goals and intentions, (4) statements regarding the capabilities, capacities, market position and expected development of our business operations, and (5) statements of expected industry and general economic trends.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may materially adversely affect the anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of competition; the effect of uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including existing and possible future variants, on the United States of America ("U.S." or "United States") and global markets, our business, operations, customers, suppliers and employees, including without limitation the length and scope of restrictions imposed by various governments and organizations and the success of efforts to deliver effective vaccines on a timely basis to a number of people sufficient to prevent or substantially lower the severity of incidents of infection or variants, among other factors; our ability to navigate successfully the challenges posed by current global supply disruptions; general economic conditions, including employment levels, in the areas of the United States in which the Company's customers are located; changes in the healthcare, retail, hotel, food service, transportation and other industries where uniforms and service apparel are worn; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, discover liabilities associated with such businesses during the diligence process, successfully integrate any acquired businesses, or successfully manage our expanding operations; the price and availability of cotton and other manufacturing materials; attracting and retaining senior management and key personnel; the effect of the Company's material weakness in internal control over financial reporting; the Company's ability to successfully remediate its material weakness in internal control over financial reporting and to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT: Contact: Investor Relations investors@superiorgroupofcompanies.com


