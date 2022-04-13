Supernus Reports Final Audited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 13, 2022

Reiterates full year 2022 financial guidance provided on February 28, 2022 and reiterated on April 4, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K and reported final audited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

On February 28, 2022, the Company announced preliminary unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. This press release updates and supersedes the press release issued on February 28, 2022 as a result of the filing of the Company’s audited year-end financial statements.

In completing its year-end financial statements, one change relating to non-recurring acquisition-related costs associated with the acquisition of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Adamas) was made to the preliminary unaudited results. This change and the resulting final audited results are in the table below:

($ in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Preliminary Change Final Preliminary Change Final Total revenues N/A — $159.1 $579.8 — $579.8 Net product sales $155.0 — $155.0 $567.5 — $567.5 Combined R&D and SG&A expenses $105.0 - $110.0 $15.6 $122.8 $377.0 - $382.0 $15.6 $395.2 Amortization of intangible assets expense $11.0 - $12.0 — $12.0 $29.0 - $30.0 — $30.0 Operating earnings $20.0 - $25.0 $(15.6) $6.1 $100.0 - $105.0 $(15.6) $86.0

As compared to the preliminary unaudited results, combined R&D and SG&A expenses increased by approximately $15.6 million and final operating earnings was reduced by that amount, in each case, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The final audited results do not include any other changes from the 2021 preliminary unaudited information included in the February 28, 2022 press release. Detailed final audited results for the period ended December 31, 2021, can be found at the end of this release.

Story continues

Financial Results

Key financial highlights include (dollars in millions):

($ in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenues $159.1 $143.6 $15.5 $579.8 $520.4 $59.4 Operating earnings $6.1 $43.0 $(36.9) $86.0 $173.7 $(87.7) Net earnings $2.4 $30.8 $(28.4) $53.4 $127.0 $(73.6)

Full Year 2021 — GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjustments

An itemized reconciliation between operating earnings on a GAAP basis and operating earnings on a non-GAAP basis is as follows:

($ in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Operating earnings - As Reported (GAAP) $6.1 $86.0 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 12.0 30.0 Share-based compensation 4.0 17.9 Contingent consideration 1.1 (6.5) Acquisition-related costs 22.3 22.3 Other R&D — 15.0 Depreciation 0.7 2.6 Operating earnings - As Adjusted (non-GAAP) $46.2 $167.3

Non-GAAP operating earnings adjust for non-cash items including share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, and accretion of contingent consideration, and for non-recurring costs. Acquisition-related costs reflect non-recurring acquisition-related costs related to the Adamas acquisition. Other R&D reflects a non-cash expense related to the equity investment in Navitor due to the accounting impact of the March 2021 Navitor corporate restructuring. Included in the amortization of intangible assets is amortization of acquired intangible assets from the Adamas acquisition in November 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance (GAAP)

The Company reiterates the full year 2022 financial guidance as set forth below:

Amount ($ in millions) Total revenues(1) $640 - $680 Combined R&D and SG&A expenses $460 - $490 Operating earnings(2) $20 - $40 Effective tax rate 25% - 28%

(1) Includes net product sales and royalty revenue.

(2) Includes amortization of intangible assets and contingent consideration expense (gain).

Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance — GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjustments

An itemized reconciliation between projected operating earnings on a GAAP basis and projected operating earnings on a non-GAAP basis is as follows:

Amount ($ in millions) Operating earnings - GAAP $20 - $40 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets $80 - $85 Share-based compensation $20 - $25 Contingent consideration $8 - $12 Depreciation $2 - $3 Operating earnings - non-GAAP $130 - $165

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains a financial measure, non-GAAP operating earnings, which does not comply with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial measure should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, or superior to measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP operating earnings adjust for non-cash share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, and accretion of contingent consideration, and for factors that are unusual, non-recurring or unpredictable, and exclude those costs, expenses, and other specified items presented in the reconciliation tables in this press release. We believe the use of non-GAAP operating earnings measure is useful supplemental information to investors regarding the Company’s results of operations and assist management, analysts, and investors in evaluating the performance of the business. There are limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measure. Including such measure may not be entirely comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, may not reflect all items of income and expense, as applicable, that affect our operations, potential differences among calculation methodologies, may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. We mitigate these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation. The Company’s 2022 financial guidance is also being provided on both a reported and a non-GAAP basis.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, ADHD, hypomobility in PD, cervical dystonia, chronic sialorrhea, dyskinesia in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for hypomobility in PD, epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit www.supernus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not convey historical information but relate to predicted or potential future events that are based upon management's current expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. In addition to the factors mentioned in this press release, such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to sustain and increase its profitability; the Company’s ability to raise sufficient capital to fully implement its corporate strategy; the implementation of the Company’s corporate strategy; the Company’s future financial performance and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to increase the number of prescriptions written for each of its products; the Company’s ability to increase its net revenue; the Company’s ability to commercialize its products including Qelbree; the Company’s ability to enter into future collaborations with pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions or to obtain funding from government agencies; the Company’s product research and development activities, including the timing and progress of the Company’s clinical trials, and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to receive, and the timing of any receipt of, regulatory approvals to develop and commercialize the Company’s product candidates including SPN-830; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and operate its business without infringing upon the intellectual property rights of others; the Company’s expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements; the therapeutic benefits, effectiveness and safety of the Company’s product candidates; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates of the size and characteristics of the markets that may be addressed by its product candidates; the Company’s ability to increase its manufacturing capabilities for its products and product candidates; the Company’s projected markets and growth in markets; the Company’s product formulations and patient needs and potential funding sources; the Company’s staffing needs; the Company’s ability to increase the number of prescriptions written for each of its products and the products of Adamas; the Company’s ability to increase its net revenue from its products and the products of Adamas; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.





Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 203,434 $ 288,640 Marketable securities 136,246 133,893 Accounts receivable, net 148,932 140,877 Inventories, net 85,959 48,325 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,019 18,682 Total current assets 601,590 630,417 Long term marketable securities 119,166 350,359 Property and equipment, net 16,955 37,824 Intangible assets, net 784,693 364,342 Goodwill 117,516 77,911 Other assets 49,232 43,249 Total assets $ 1,689,152 $ 1,504,102 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 117,683 $ 78,934 Accrued product returns and rebates 132,724 126,192 Contingent consideration, current portion 44,840 30,900 Other current liabilities 20,132 9,082 Total current liabilities 315,379 245,108 Convertible notes, net 379,252 361,751 Contingent consideration, long term 35,637 45,800 Operating lease liabilities, long term 41,298 28,579 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 85,355 35,215 Other liabilities 16,380 42,791 Total liabilities 873,301 759,244 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 130,000,000 shares authorized; 53,256,094 and 52,868,482 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 53 53 Additional paid-in capital 434,337 409,332 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings, net of tax 1,539 8,975 Retained earnings 379,922 326,498 Total stockholders’ equity 815,851 744,858 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,689,152 $ 1,504,102





Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Net product sales $ 154,963 $ 140,743 $ 567,504 $ 509,350 Royalty revenue 4,087 2,814 12,271 11,047 Total revenues 159,050 143,557 579,775 520,397 Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold(a) 16,994 18,533 75,061 52,459 Research and development 21,078 17,938 90,467 75,961 Selling, general and administrative 101,735 56,500 304,759 200,677 Amortization of intangible assets 12,025 5,888 29,989 15,702 Contingent consideration (gain) expense 1,120 1,700 (6,530 ) 1,900 Total costs and expenses 152,952 100,559 493,746 346,699 Operating earnings 6,098 42,998 86,029 173,698 Other (expense) income Interest expense (5,934 ) (6,096 ) (23,423 ) (23,754 ) Interest and other income, net 1,887 2,791 10,569 18,704 Total other expense (4,047 ) (3,305 ) (12,854 ) (5,050 ) Earnings before income taxes 2,051 39,693 73,175 168,648 Income tax expense (391 ) 8,925 19,751 41,698 Net earnings $ 2,442 $ 30,768 $ 53,424 $ 126,950 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.58 $ 1.01 $ 2.41 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.57 $ 0.98 $ 2.36 Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 53,235,082 52,708,643 53,099,330 52,615,269 Diluted 54,528,826 53,747,118 54,356,744 53,689,743

(a) Excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets

CONTACTS:

Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO

Timothy C. Dec, Senior Vice President and CFO

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tel: (301) 838-2591

or

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Peter Vozzo

ICR Westwicke

Office: (443) 213-0505

Mobile: (443) 377-4767

Email: peter.vozzo@westwicke.com



