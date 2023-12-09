Surging Mortgage Rates Put The Brakes On Home Sales, Squeeze Self-Storage Demand And Drive Down Rental Rates

With high mortgage rates resulting in slower home sales, people aren't moving around as much, which is impacting the demand for self-storage space and resulting in lower asking rates for units.

Rental rates dropped 4.1% year over year in October, a slight improvement from an average being down 4.3% throughout the third quarter, according to Yardi Matrix's November National Self Storage Report. Atlanta continued to see some of the weakest performance for rental rates, with a decline of 7.5% year over year.

Don't Miss:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Elon Musk has reportedly bought 6,000 acres of land just outside of Austin. Here’s how to invest in the city’s growth before he floods it with new tech workers.

The best-performing metro was Portland, which saw rental rates decline by 0.4% month over month in October.





Metro September Average Rental Rate October Average Rental Rate Month-Over-Month Change National $17.04 $16.77 -1.6% Portland $18.09 $17.96 -0.4% Pittsburgh $17.04 $17 -0.7% Seattle $21.93 $21.76 -0.8% Atlanta $14.78 $14.62 -1.2% Charlotte, NC $13.99 $13.84 -1.2% Houston $13.36 $13.20 -1.2% Philadelphia $17.65 $17.42 -1.2% Dallas-Fort Worth $14.02 $13.85 -1.3% Minneapolis $13.81 $13.63 -1.3% Nashville, TN $16.28 $16.07 -1.3% Raleigh-Durham, NC $13.81 $13.65 -1.5% Miami $21.91 $13.65 -1.6% San Antonio, TX $25.20 $14.82 -1.6% Phoenix $16.17 $15.90 -1.6% Orlando, FL $16.39 $16.13 -1.7% Washington, D.C. $19.93 $19.58 -1.7% Columbus, OH $12.85 $12.62 -1.8% San Diego $25.20 $24.74 -1.8% Austin, TX $14.88 $14.62 -1.9% Tampa, FL $16.61 $16.31 -1.9% San Francisco $27.19 $26.67 -1.9% Inland Empire, CA $18.01 $17.65 -1.9% Sacramento, CA $18.31 $17.92 -2.1% Chicago $15.36 $15.03 -2.2% Denver $17.32 $16.95 -2.2% San Jose, CA $23.95 $23.40 -2.3% Los Angeles $29.03 $28.29 -2.5% Las Vegas $16.10 $15.76 -2.6% Charleston, SC $15.77 $15.34 -2.7% New York $35.33 $34.33 -2.9% Boston $20.87 $20.22 -3.1%

Source: Yardi Matrix Nov. 9 data

Story continues

Delivery of new storage units also is dropping. Nationally, the amount of new supply delivered over the past three years equals 8.5% of inventory. Over the last 12 months, deliveries account for just 2.7% of inventory.

For the first half of 2023, the under-construction pipeline averaged 53.3 million square feet. It expanded to 55.5 million square feet in the third quarter, representing a 5.5% increase quarter over quarter and a 15.7% increase year over year.

Although starts increased at the beginning of the year, they seem to be leveling out and are expected to slow in the fourth quarter and into next year.

Yardi Matrix tracks 5,006 self-storage properties in various stages of development nationally, including 864 under construction, 1,940 planned, 673 prospective, 1,457 abandoned and 72 deferred properties. The share of projects under construction nationwide was equivalent to 3.8% of existing stock in October.

Read Next:

Most investors are priced out of buying real estate in the highest-growth markets, but this genius strategy will allow almost anyone to get a piece of the action.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Jeff Bezos gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

Passive income investments are one of the most trusted methods for riding out a recession, so it's no surprise that people are turning to high-yield real estate notes that pay a fixed 7.5% to 9%.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

This article Surging Mortgage Rates Put The Brakes On Home Sales, Squeeze Self-Storage Demand And Drive Down Rental Rates originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.