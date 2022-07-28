U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

Swerve®, the Ultimate Sugar Replacement, is Launching the Next Generation of Sugar Alternative Products

Whole Earth Brands
·4 min read
In this article:
  • FREE

Monk Fruit and Allulose-centered Products Set to be Key Drivers of Innovation as Swerve Expands its Offerings in 2022, Providing Customers High-quality Alternatives to Refined Sugar

CHICAGO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swerve, a leading manufacturer and marketer of zero-sugar, keto-friendly, and plant-based sweeteners and baking mixes, today celebrates its place as the top-selling baking pouch, with a consumer-requested range of sweetener products and pack formats set to debut from the company this year as data shows more U.S. households are veering toward sugar-free baking.

Swerve’s innovation and expansion into monk fruit and allulose sweetener offerings, both of which are zero-calorie and zero-sugar, is a key move from the manufacturer seeking to meet the increasing demand by consumers for the sugar alternatives. According to Nielsen data, demand for monk fruit and allulose is up in the strong double digits this year as customers seek alternatives to refined sugar in the marketplace that are non-Stevia options.

Swerve, the ultimate sugar replacement, lives up to its moniker with more than 2 million loyal U.S. households dedicated to the company and its products while also possessing best-in-class brand loyalty, according to recent Nielsen data. Swerve, which is a natural sugar replacement, and contains no artificial ingredients, preservatives or flavors, is owned by Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: FREE), a global food company enabling healthier lifestyles through premium plant-based sweeteners, flavor enhancers and other foods.

Swerve is also launching a range of new products in new pack formats, such as jars and sachets, to expand consumer occasions and provide value and trial options. Further, Swerve is expanding into blends, which will include combining cane sugar with monk fruit, which support considerable reductions in sugar usage, such as in baking, while serving as a transition offering for consumers seeking to branch into the alternatives category.

As a leading zero-calorie baking-aid product, Swerve is expanding into its first baking adjacency with the launch of a range of Swerve-sweetened chocolate chips. Swerve brings its millions of dedicated households into this adjacency at a most opportune time. More than 60% of U.S. consumers wish there were healthier chocolate options on the market, according to data released by Mintel last year. Swerve’s products provide low-carb, keto-friendly, gluten- and grain-free options for bakers seeking healthier ways to savor the sweetness of chocolate.

Swerve offers an array of sugar replacements offerings, including granular, brown and confectioner, while also providing a host of options in mixes, including for cakes, cookies, brownies, pancakes and waffles. Swerve is an integral brand in the portfolio for Whole Earth Brands, which acquired the company in November 2020, providing Whole Earth Brands a key growth platform in the alternative better-for-you sweetener space. The global food company’s diverse portfolio of trusted brands and delicious products also includes Whole Earth Sweetener®, Wholesome®, Pure Via®, Equal® and Canderel®. To learn more about Swerve, please visit swervesweet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning Whole Earth Brands, Inc. and its ESG efforts, plans and goals, and reflects Whole Earth Brands’ current beliefs and expectations. There can be no assurance Whole Earth Brands will be successful in reaching the goals. These statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the documents the Company files (or furnishes) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Whole Earth Brands
Whole Earth Brands is a global food company enabling healthier lifestyles and providing access to premium plant-based sweeteners, flavor enhancers and other foods through our diverse portfolio of trusted brands and delicious products, including Whole Earth Sweetener®, Wholesome®, Swerve®, Pure Via®, Equal® and Canderel®. With food playing a central role in people’s health and wellness, Whole Earth Brands’ innovative product pipeline addresses the growing consumer demand for more dietary options, baking ingredients and taste profiles. Our world-class global distribution network is the largest provider of plant-based sweeteners in more than 100 countries with a vision to expand our portfolio to responsibly meet local preferences. We are committed to helping people enjoy life’s everyday moments and the celebrations that bring us together. For more information on how we “Open a World of Goodness®,” please visit www.WholeEarthBrands.com.

Contacts:
KWT Global
Adam Wise
715-213-9107
awise@kwtglobal.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Whole Earth Brands
312-840-5001
investor@wholeearthbrands.com

ICR
Jeff Sonnek
646-277-1263
jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16b74d4f-7714-4eb3-beee-ecea83e914da

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c59833b-3653-4a16-91e2-95cafca67f22


    (Reuters) -Teck Resources Ltd Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay will step down after 17 years at the helm, the Canadian miner said on Tuesday, as it posted a quarterly profit that beat estimates on upbeat prices for steelmaking coal. Lindsay, who will step down by end-September, will be replaced by Jonathan Price as CEO, while Harry Conger has been appointed president and chief operating officer. The Vancouver-based miner needs a leader who will be around and accountable long-term as it shifts its focus to copper from carbon, Lindsay said, on his 71st and final post-earnings call on Wednesday.