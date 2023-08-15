SWK Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SWKH) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 12, 2023

Operator: Good afternoon, and welcome to the SWK Holdings Corporation Second Quarter 2023 Corporate and Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jason Rando with Tiberend Strategic Advisors. Please go ahead.

Jason Rando : Good evening, and thank you for joining SWK Holdings Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Corporate Results Call. Earlier today, SWK Holdings issued a press release detailing its financial results for the 3 months ended June 30, 2023. The press release can be found in the Investor Relations section of swkhold.com under News Releases. Before beginning today's call, I would like to make the following statement regarding forward-looking statements. Today, we're making certain forward-looking statements about future expectations, plans, events and circumstances, including statements about our strategy, future operations and the development of consumer and drug product candidates, plans for future potential product candidates and studies and expectations regarding our capital allocation and cash resources.

These statements are based on our current expectations and should not place undue reliance on these statements. Actual results may differ materially due to our risks and uncertainties including those detailed in the Risk Factors section of SWK Holdings 10-K filed with the SEC and other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. SWK Holdings disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Joining me from SWK Holdings on today's call are Jody Staggs, President and CEO; and Yvette Heinrichson, Chief Financial Officer. They will provide an update on SWK's second quarter 2023 corporate and financial results. Jody, go ahead.

Jody Staggs : Thank you, Jason, and thanks, everyone, for joining our second quarter conference call. During the second quarter, we made progress on several key initiatives, including closing a new $45 million credit facility, continuing the operational and financial turnaround in Enteris and concluding two long-running workouts. Our financing business remains healthy, and we generated a 15.4% realized yield during the quarter and are working towards multiple new financing closings by year's end. Tangible book value per share increased to $18.95 per share, an 8% year-over-year increase after adjusting for the implementation of CECL. During the quarter, we repurchased $4.6 million of shares at an average price of $16.88, a 23% discount to the GAAP book value of $21.79.

There is much to be excited about at SWK. Second quarter results were largely in line with internal expectations as financial segment non-GAAP net income totaled $7.6 million, representing a 12% annualized return on tangible book value. While we are pleased with the 12% return, we aim to improve on it through diligent underwriting of life science loans and royalties, coupled with appropriate balance sheet leverage. Our gross investment assets totaled $234 million compared with $249 million at March 31, 2023, and $175 million at June 30, 2022. The sequential decline is primarily due to the sale of our Acer loan to a third party for approximately $14 million. Our portfolio effective yield was 14.5% compared with 15.5% in the first quarter of 2023.

The sequential decrease is primarily due to the divestiture of the Acer loan. Our realized yield in the quarter was 15.4% compared with 15.3% in the first quarter of 2023. There were no early prepayments during the quarter. Looking ahead, our realized yields should benefit from the recent reference rate increase as well as pricing discipline on new financing proposals. Turning to the portfolio. During the quarter, we finalized the workout for the Flowonix loan. And after quarter's close, we finalized the workout for the Ideal royalty. In both situations, we received cash at close with the majority of recovery expected from future royalties. At this time, we believe the cash received combined with estimated future royalties will exceed the carrying value at position Thus, we do not anticipate taking an impairment on either position.

However, both positions will remain on nonaccrual. Looking at credit quality, we rate our loans 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest score. During the quarter, we had 1 loan scored as a 2, while the Flowonix loan, which has been at workout for several quarters with the discussed resolution achieved in late second quarter of 2023 with score of 1. The remaining loans were rated 3 or better. We rate our royalties green, yellow and red, and the Ideal invest nonaccrued royalties rated red while remaining royalties were rated green. Results in Enteris continued to improve and were in line with internal expectations. Revenue increased 55% sequentially to $200,000, and we expect revenue to accelerate in third quarter and fourth quarter based on work generated from our pharma service partnership, which was signed in late April.

Year-to-date, we had booked $2 million of CDMO projects and are bidding on an additional $9 million of projects, which is an increase from $7 million projects we were bidding on last quarter. Second quarter Enteris operating expense totaled $2.5 million compared with $1.4 million as of first quarter of 2023. However, the second quarter included a final R&D payment as well as employee retention payments, which cumulatively totaled approximately $1 million. We expect the Enteris quarterly OpEx will be approximately $1.5 million per quarter in the back half of 2023. We are working with an adviser to evaluate strategic alternatives for Enteris, and we'll provide an update when appropriate. During the quarter, we closed a $45 million committed financing with First Horizon Bank, which replaced our prior $35 million facility.

The new facility gives SWK additional liquidity as well as flexibility to pursue other balance sheet capital options. During the quarter, we repurchased 272,492 shares at an average cost of $16.88. And year-to-date, we have repurchased approximately 327,000 shares for $5.6 million at an average cost of $16.96. We view repurchasing shares at the current level as a highly attractive use of shareholders' capital. To summarize, the second quarter of 2023 was a solid quarter for our financial segment with a 12% return on tangible equity. We were able to conclude workout process for 2 of our nonaccrual loans with reasonable outcomes. We're pursuing multiple core life science financings with attractive returns and expect to close additional transactions by year-end, and our new credit facility provides additional liquidity plus flexibility going forward.

With that, I would like to turn the call to our CFO, Yvette Heinrichson, for an update on our financial performance for the quarter. Yvette, the call is yours.

Yvette Heinrichson : Thank you, Jody, and good afternoon, everyone. Earlier today, we reported earnings for the second quarter of 2023. We reported GAAP pretax net income of $5.4 million or $0.42 per diluted share. Our reported Q2 2023 net income of $3.9 million after income tax expense of $1.4 million included a $2.5 million increase in finance receivables segment revenue and a $0.1 million increase in our pharmaceutical development segment revenue. The $2.5 million increase in year-over-year finance receivables segment revenue was primarily due to the $2.5 million increase in interest in fees earned due to funding new and existing loans, a $0.8 million increase in interest income due to an overall increase in reference rates and a net $0.5 million increase in royalty revenue when compared to the same period of the previous year.

The increase was partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in interest, royalties and fees earned on finance receivables that were paid off in 2022 and 2023. Absent any material unforeseen payoff, we still anticipate finance receivables revenue over the next 2 quarters of the year to be comparable to revenue reported in Q2 2023. As Jody mentioned earlier, overall operating expenses, which include interest pharmaceutical manufacturing, research and development expense as well as general and administrative expense, were $4.9 million during Q2 2023 compared to $4.6 million in Q2 2022. Enteris operating expenses were $2.5 million in Q2 2023 compared to $2.4 million in Q2 2022, and finance receivables segment operating expenses were $2.4 million in Q2 2023 compared to $2.2 million in Q2 2022.

The slight increase in finance receivables segment operating expenses was primarily due to a $2.2 million increase in interest expense due to a higher overall average balance on our credit facility. And second quarter 2023 pharmaceutical development segment operating expenses included a $0.4 million expense for employee bonus retention as well as $0.5 million final payment to our CRO vendor. Neither of these expenses are expected to be repeated in the third quarter of 2023. And finally, our finance receivables portfolio decreased by $14.8 million from the first quarter of 2023. That resulted in a $0.7 million benefit to our allowance for credit losses in Q2 2023. As a reminder, in Q1 of this year, we adopted the accounting standard known as CECL.

Going forward, changes to the size of our finance receivables will result in a corresponding percentage change to our allowance for credit losses, as was the case in Q2 2023. Changes in the underlying assumptions used to establish our initial loss rate will also result in changes to our allowance for credit losses. We do not have any changes to these assumptions during the second quarter of 2023. Any future changes to our allowance for credit losses will run through the income statement. I will now turn the call back over to Jody.

Jody Staggs : Thank you, Yvette. In summary, the second quarter of 2023 was a solid period with results in line with our expectations. We made material progress on key initiatives during the first half of the year, and for the remainder of 2023, we will pursue our goals with an aim of creating value for our owners. Operator, let's open the call for questions.

