Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SNCR) Low P/S No Reason For Excitement

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) is definitely a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Software companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 5x and even P/S above 11x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

What Does Synchronoss Technologies' Recent Performance Look Like?

Synchronoss Technologies could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. The P/S ratio is probably low because investors think this poor revenue performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Synchronoss Technologies would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 13%. This means it has also seen a slide in revenue over the longer-term as revenue is down 18% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 0.9% as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 13% growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's understandable that Synchronoss Technologies' P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What Does Synchronoss Technologies' P/S Mean For Investors?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As expected, our analysis of Synchronoss Technologies' analyst forecasts confirms that the company's underwhelming revenue outlook is a major contributor to its low P/S. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

