Synlogic To Present at Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

Synlogic, Inc.
Synlogic, Inc.
Synlogic, Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines for metabolic and immunological diseases through its proprietary approach to synthetic biology, today announced that Aoife Brennan, M.B. Ch.B., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor and industry conferences:

  • Chardan’s 3rd Annual Microbiome Medicines Summit: Dr. Brennan will participate in a fireside chat at 2:30 pm EST and in a panel discussion at 3:15 pm EST on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The panel discussion is entitled “Great Debate – Is the Term ‘Microbiome’ Drug Development Now Passé?”, and both programs will be held virtually.

  • Oppenheimer’s 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference: Dr. Brennan will present virtually at 10:40 am EST on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Live webcasts of the presentations, if available, will be accessible under the "Event Calendar" in the Investors & Media section of the Company's website. Archived versions of webcasts will also be available after the program on the Synlogic website.

About Synlogic

Synlogic is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines through its proprietary approach to synthetic biology. Synlogic’s pipeline includes its lead program in phenylketonuria (PKU), which has demonstrated proof of concept with plans to start a pivotal, Phase 3 study in the second half of 2022, and additional novel drug candidates designed to treat homocystinuria (HCU) and enteric hyperoxaluria. The rapid advancement of these potential biotherapeutics, called Synthetic Biotics, has been enabled by Synlogic’s proprietary, reproducible, target-specific drug design. Synlogic uses programmable, precision genetic engineering of well-characterized probiotics to exert localized activity for therapeutic benefit, with a focus on metabolic and immunologic diseases. Synlogic is also working with Roche in a research collaboration focused on the discovery of a novel Synthetic Biotic for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and with Ginkgo Bioworks to include additional undisclosed preclinical assets, combining Synlogic’s approach to Synthetic Biotics with Ginkgo’s Codebase and Foundry services. For additional information visit www.synlogictx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, clinical development plans, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words "may," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict" and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Synlogic may identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of Synlogic's approach to Synthetic Biotics to develop therapeutics to address a wide range of diseases including: inborn errors of metabolism, and inflammatory and immune disorders; our expectations about sufficiency of our existing cash balance; the future clinical development of Synthetic Biotics; the approach Synlogic is taking to discover and develop novel therapeutics using synthetic biology; and the expected timing of Synlogic's clinical trials of SYNB1618, SYNB1934, SYNB1353 and SYNB8802 and availability of clinical trial data. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the clinical and preclinical development process; the ability of Synlogic to protect its intellectual property rights; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments, as well as those risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in Synlogic's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Synlogic's current views with respect to future events. Synlogic anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Synlogic may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Synlogic specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Synlogic's view as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

SOURCE Synlogic, Inc.

Media Contact:
Bill Berry
Berry & Company Public Relations
212-253-8881; bberry@berrypr.com

Investor Contact:
Andrew Funderburk
Kendall Investor Relations
617-914-0008; afunderburk@kendallir.com


