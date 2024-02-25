AT&T to give billing credits to consumers impacted by outage

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for AT&T is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - AT&T will award billing credits to consumers impacted or potentially impacted by a significant wireless Thursday outage because of the disruption, the company said late on Saturday.

AT&T restored wireless service late on Thursday, saying it believed the issue had been caused "by the application and execution of an incorrect process used as we were expanding our network." AT&T said on Saturday it was crediting impacted consumers "for the average cost of a full day of service."

