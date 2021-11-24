U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,701.46
    +10.76 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,804.38
    -9.42 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,845.23
    +70.09 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,331.46
    +3.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.32
    -0.18 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.70
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    +0.12 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1204
    -0.0049 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6450
    -0.0220 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3329
    -0.0048 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4040
    +0.3040 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,238.68
    -483.54 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,429.92
    +9.40 (+0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,286.32
    +19.63 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,302.66
    -471.45 (-1.58%)
     

TabTrader raises $5.8M for a mobile app that aggregates crypto exchange data

Lucas Matney
·2 min read

As many of the top cryptocurrencies seem to temporarily stabilize near all-time highs, users looking to speculate on tokens that are a bit more volatile are searching across exchanges to find deals.

Amsterdam-based startup TabTrader has been capitalizing on this search with a platform that aggregates prices and token availability across dozens of exchanges. While other platforms allow users to look at token prices across exchanges, most are desktop-optimized while TabTrader has built up a substantial presence for its mobile app on iOS and Android.

As different exchanges take different approaches toward onboarding new tokens, crypto traders are increasingly signing up for accounts on multiple exchanges and tracking prices across multiple apps with multiple notification types set for each. Many users rely on TabTrader for its cross-exchange price alert feature, notifying users when a particular token has gone above or below a certain value. While plenty of exchanges offer this functionality inside their native apps, the reliability and customizability of these push notifications has often been inconsistent.

CEO Kirill Suslov tells TechCrunch that the TabTrader app has more than 400,000 active users, with particularly strong presences in Europe and Asia.

The startup has adopted a Kayak-like model, aggregating prices for tokens and picking up rebate fees from exchanges when users make a purchase through the app. While users plug their wallet info into the app to easily make purchases through connected exchanges, Suslov says that TabTrader never has access to user funds.

Alongside these rebates, TabTrader also makes money through a $12 monthly subscription for a paid version, as well as advertising. Suslov says his 20-person team has scaled to reach their current audience without any paid marketing.

While tens of millions of users have created accounts on centralized exchanges like Coinbase and Binance, Suslov says that TabTrader's biggest opportunity may be embracing so-called decentralized exchanges like Uniswap, which allow users to rapidly exchange tokens with other users.

Suslov says that while the exchanges have built out great technology in the back-end, the front-end interfaces aren't as easy for users to navigate, leaving room for an aggregator like TabTrader to streamline the user experience while allowing users to explore decentralized exchanges for the first time. The startup says they're starting with a number of Solana-based exchanges including Serum, Raydium and Orca.

"[Decentralized exchanges] are the hottest topic of 2021," Suslov says. "We raised to get onto this rocket ship."

Suslov tells TechCrunch that TabTrader has banked $5.8 million in Series A funding from 100X Ventures, Hashkey Capital, Spartan Capital, SGH Capital, SOSV and Artesian Venture Partners.

Recommended Stories

  • Collins Dictionary picks NFT as word of the year for 2021

    Collins Dictionary has chosen the term NFT as its word of the year after surging interest in the digital tokens that can sell for millions of dollars brought it into the mainstream.

  • Why Shiba Inu Coin Sunk 7% Today

    Trading volume in the high-flying meme token has dropped off in a big way as the retail investor cohort that bid it up turns its gaze elsewhere.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy PancakeSwap

    With PancakeSwap's (CRYPTO: CAKE) native token, Cake, there is an emerging opportunity to invest in a diverse ecosystem and own a governance token with real utility. PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX), allowing investors to swap BEP-20 tokens. BEP-20 tokens are tokens built on top of the Binance Smart Chain that don't have their own blockchain.

  • Coinbase Acquires Crypto Wallet Firm BRD for Undisclosed Amount

    The crypto exchange giant will be combining the BRD and Coinbase Wallet teams.

  • Coinbase acqui-hires team behind BRD crypto wallet

    As crypto proponents look to onboard a new generation of users, one of the major consumer onramps has been a host of consumer wallet apps with slick interfaces. Today, Coinbase announced that it is bringing on the team from BRD -- a crypto wallet startup that first launched its mobile wallet back in 2014. While the team is transitioning over to Coinbase, BRD's co-founders say nothing will be changing for BRD users for the time being, and that their wallets will continue to operate normally and that user "funds are safe and secure."

  • Here's Why Harmony's Cryptocurrency Is Skyrocketing Today

    Harmony's (CRYPTO: ONE) One token is surging again today. The cryptocurrency's price was up roughly 13% over the last 24 hours of trading as of 6 p.m. ET, and it was up more than 33% earlier in the day. There's been a general rally for a section of tokens that are tied to blockchains that are connected to a service rather than just serving as a currency, and Harmony's One token is participating in the rally.

  • India's crypto ban plan leads to 'heavy selling'

    Cryptocurrencies have been sold off heavily in India over the last few days.That's according to traders and investors observing the market.It comes after the Indian government released plans for a new bill that would ban most private digital currencies.Details revealed on Tuesday (November 23) showed India may only allow certain cryptocurrencies to promote the underlying technology and its uses.Most citizens would be banned from trading in cryptos if the bill is passed.One investor told Reuters the value of his portfolio had fallen from around $457 to about $295 due to the heavy sales.Traders also said some exchanges faced deposit and withdrawal challenges due to the selling.Industry experts estimate that India has between 15 to 20 million crypto investors with total holdings of more than $5 billion.India's move comes months after its neighbour China also reined in cryptocurrencies.The country banned all crypto transactions and mining in September.India's central bank still plans to move ahead with an official e-coin.Its digital currency is set to launch next month.

  • What is the ‘metaverse’ and how much will it be worth? Depends on whom you ask

    What is the metaverse? It depends on whom you ask: It's the corporate equivalent of a Rorschach test.

  • Could Nvidia Really Bring in $40 Billion a Year in Sales From This One Software Product?

    Avatars are but one product in Omniverse, Nvidia's bet on the metaverse and a more helpful digital world.

  • How Disney, Intel, and Other Old Reliables Stand to Gain From the Metaverse

    This coming new digital world will need things like content and data processing that a range of tech and media stalwarts can provide.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These stocks can help investors take advantage of different aspects of artificial-intelligence technology.

  • Rising Fees on Avalanche Trigger Scramble for Solutions

    Avalanche's transaction fees are rising, triggering a push for solutions and setting up a contest with Ethereum.

  • Samsung announces new advanced semiconductor site in Taylor, Texas 

    Samsung Electronics announced today it has selected a site in Taylor, Texas, to build a new semiconductor wafer fabrication plant that is set to produce advanced logic devices. The estimated $17 billion investment, which will mark the largest investment made by Samsung in the U.S., is expected to create about 2,000 new jobs directly and thousands of related jobs once the new facility is in full operation. The funding will bring Samsung’s total investment in the U.S. to more than $47 billion since beginning U.S. operations in 1978.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 24th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s gains, avoiding the day’s pivot levels would be key to supporting another bullish day ahead.

  • Samsung to build $17bn chip factory in Texas’s biggest ever foreign investment

    Company says it would start building the factory next year with plans to begin operations in the second half of 2024

  • China demands Tencent submit new apps and updates to inspection - Yicai

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China has required Tencent Holdings submit any new apps or updates for inspections before they can be uploaded after a number of its apps were found to have committed violations, Chinese financial media outlet Yicai reported on Wednesday. Yicai, citing unnamed sources, said the Chinese social media and gaming giant had been required to do so by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) after some of its apps were found to have infringed users' rights and interests. It also said that MIIT had recently issued a notice to say that between Nov. 24 to Dec. 31, all mobile apps and their updates will need to undergo a roughly seven-day-long review before they can be uploaded to app stores.

  • There’s an ‘incredible’ sale on Apple Airpods Pro now at $90 off — and 4 other Apple sales to consider now

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. If you’re in the market for new earbuds, Walmart just dropped a compelling deal. New Apple Airpods Pro with wireless charging case are now on sale at Walmart for just $159.

  • Apple Is on Track To Crush This Important iPhone Sales Record

    Long and growing delivery times for the iPhone have historically been a pretty good gauge of strong demand, giving analysts' and investors alike insight into sales of the iconic device. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives has put pencil to paper and concluded that demand is outstripping supply by roughly 15% ahead of Black Friday when the holiday shopping season begins in earnest.

  • How Much Of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Do Insiders Own?

    If you want to know who really controls Constellation Software Inc. ( TSE:CSU ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...

  • Shop the Best Black Friday/Cyber Monday Tech Deals from Amazon, Walmart, Samsung, and Target

    We’ve scoured the interwebs for the best Black Friday tech deals. Some of these deals sound too good to be true (but they are very, very real).