Tactile Medical to Present at Two Upcoming Conferences in March

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



The 33rd Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare Conference, which is being held virtually from March 13th-15th.

Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Monday, March 13th at 12:40 p.m. Eastern Time.



The Sidoti Small-Cap Conference, which is being held virtually from March 22nd-23rd.

Management will present on Wednesday, March 22nd at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be accessible under the “Events & Webcasts” section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.tactilemedical.com. Archives of the webcasts will be available for replay following each conference.

About Tactile Medical

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. The company collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.

