What Is Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TCMD) Share Price Doing?

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGM over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Tactile Systems Technology’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Tactile Systems Technology Worth?

According to my valuation model, Tactile Systems Technology seems to be fairly priced at around 17% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Tactile Systems Technology today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $28.78, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Tactile Systems Technology’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Tactile Systems Technology look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 25% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Tactile Systems Technology. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? TCMD’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TCMD, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Tactile Systems Technology you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Tactile Systems Technology, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

