Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results; Introduces Full Year 2023 Outlook

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
·21 min read
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.

Fourth Quarter Revenue Increased 20% Year-Over-Year; Full Year Revenue Increased 19% Year-Over-Year

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Summary:

  • Total revenue increased 20% year-over-year to $73.9 million, compared to $61.7 million in fourth quarter 2021

    • Revenue from lymphedema products increased 14% year-over-year to $65.8 million

    • Revenue from airway clearance products increased 90% year-over-year to $8.1 million

  • Operating income of $7.9 million, compared to $3.8 million in fourth quarter 2021

    • Non-GAAP operating income of $9.5 million, compared to $6.4 million in fourth quarter 2021

  • Net income of $4.6 million, compared to net loss of $7.5 million in fourth quarter 2021

    • Non-GAAP net income of $5.9 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $5.5 million in fourth quarter 2021

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $12.1 million, compared to $9.5 million in fourth quarter 2021

Full Year 2022 Summary:

  • Total revenue increased 19% year-over-year to $246.8 million, compared to $208.1 million in 2021

    • Revenue from lymphedema products increased 5% year-over-year to $212.3 million, compared to $202.9 million in 2021

    • Revenue from airway clearance products, acquired on September 8, 2021, totaled $34.5 million in 2022, compared to $5.1 million in 2021

  • Operating loss of $12.8 million, compared to $1.8 million in 2021

    • Non-GAAP operating income of $6.2 million, compared to $5.3 million in 2021

  • Net loss of $17.9 million, compared to $11.8 million in 2021

    • Non-GAAP net loss of $3.6 million, compared to $6.5 million in 2021

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $18.3 million, compared to $17.7 million in 2021

Highlights Subsequent to Quarter End:

  • On January 5, 2023, the Company announced the appointment of Carmen Volkart to the Company’s Board of Directors

  • On February 20, 2023, Brent Moen, Chief Financial Officer, announced his intention to retire in 2023

“We are pleased with how we finished 2022, with total revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 20%, coupled with significant year-over-year improvements in fourth quarter profitability,” said Dan Reuvers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Medical. “Our revenue growth was driven by strong contributions from both our lymphedema and airway clearance products, as we continued to benefit from the improving productivity of our lymphedema salesforce, the introduction of our Flexitouch ComfortEase lower extremity garments and solid demand from our DME channel partners for our AffloVest airway clearance therapy.”

Mr. Reuvers continued, “Our 2023 guidance reflects our progress in 2022 and cautious optimism as we target a return to double-digit organic revenue growth on an annual basis, while continuing to enhance our profitability profile. In 2023, we are focused on improving productivity within our lymphedema salesforce, expanding our reach with our DME partners, developing and introducing additional new products and enhancing our operational efficiency. In doing so, we aim to extend our leadership in our end markets as we progress towards achieving our stated 2025 goals for long-term, profitable growth.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $12.2 million, or 20%, to $73.9 million, compared to $61.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in total revenue was attributable to an increase of $8.3 million, or 14%, in sales and rentals of the lymphedema product line, and an increase of $3.9 million, or 90%, in sales of the airway clearance product line compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $7.3 million, or 16%, to $52.1 million, compared to $44.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross margin was 70.5% of revenue, compared to 72.6% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 71.2% of revenue, compared to 73.3% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $3.2 million, or 8%, to $44.2 million, compared to $41.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating income was $7.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $9.5 million, compared to $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Other expense was $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Income tax expense was $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $10.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.6 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $7.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $5.9 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share were 20.3 million and 19.8 million for the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results:

Total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, increased $38.7 million, or 19%, to $246.8 million, compared to $208.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in revenue was attributable to an increase of $29.4 million in sales of the airway clearance product line, and an increase of $9.4 million, or 5%, in sales and rentals of the lymphedema product line.

Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was $17.9 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to $11.8 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Non-GAAP net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was $3.6 million, compared to $6.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share were 20.1 million and 19.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $18.3 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $17.7 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $21.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $49.0 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement, compared to $28.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $55.0 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement as of December 31, 2021.

2023 Financial Outlook

The Company expects full year 2023 total revenue in the range of $269.0 million to $273.0 million, representing growth of approximately 9% to 11% year-over-year, compared to total revenue of $246.8 million in 2022.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 21, 2023, to discuss the results of the quarter and the fiscal year with a question-and-answer session. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-3088 (201-389-0927 for international callers) and provide access code 13736241. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.tactilemedical.com.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 877-660-6853 (201-612-7415 for international callers); access code 13736241. The webcast will be archived at investors.tactilemedical.com.

About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. The company collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “confident,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “project,” “goals,” “look forward,” “poised,” “designed,” “plan,” “return,” “focused,” “prospects” or “remain” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties outside of the Company’s control that can make such statements untrue, including, but not limited to, the impacts of inflation, rising interest rates or a recession; the adequacy of the Company’s liquidity to pursue its business objectives; the Company’s ability to obtain reimbursement from third-party payers for its products; adverse economic conditions or intense competition; price increases for supplies and components; wage and component price inflation; loss of a key supplier; entry of new competitors and products; compliance with and changes in federal, state and local government regulation; loss or retirement of key executives, including prior to identifying a successor; technological obsolescence of the Company’s products; technical problems with the Company’s research and products; the Company’s ability to expand its business through strategic acquisitions; the Company’s ability to integrate acquisitions and related businesses; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations, and the Company’s inability to mitigate such impacts; the effects of current and future U.S. and foreign trade policy and tariff actions; or the inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss), which differ from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

Adjusted EBITDA in this release represents net income or loss, plus interest expense, net, or less interest income, net, less income tax benefit or plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus stock-based compensation expense, plus impairment charges and inventory write-offs, plus acquisition costs, plus litigation defense costs, plus or minus the change in fair value of earn-out, and plus executive transition costs. Non-GAAP gross profit in this release represents gross profit plus non-cash intangible amortization expense, inventory write-offs, and inventory purchase price adjustments. Non-GAAP gross margin in this release represents non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) in this release represents operating income (loss) adjusted for non-cash intangible amortization expense, inventory write-offs, inventory purchase price adjustments, acquisition costs and expenses, change in fair value of earn-out, litigation defense costs and executive transition expenses. Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net income (loss) adjusted for non-cash intangible amortization expense, inventory write-offs, inventory purchase price adjustments, acquisition costs and expenses, change in fair value of earn-out, litigation defense costs and executive transition expenses and adjusted for the income tax effect on reconciling items. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release.

These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because the Company believes they are useful indicators of its operating performance. Management uses these measures principally as measures of the Company’s operating performance and for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s annual operating plan and financial projections. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors as supplemental information and because they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry. The Company also believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to its management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used as a performance metric in the Company’s compensation program.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as an alternative to, or superior to, their respective GAAP financial measures, as measures of financial performance or cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and they should not be construed to imply that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management’s discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future. Adjusted EBITDA contains certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our cash expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and cash costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. In evaluating non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on the Company’s GAAP results in addition to using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis. The Company’s definition of these non-GAAP financial measures is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

    

December 31,

    

December 31,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

    

2022

 

    

2021

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

21,929

 

 

$

28,229

Accounts receivable

 

 

54,826

 

 

 

49,478

Net investment in leases

 

 

16,130

 

 

 

12,482

Inventories

 

 

23,124

 

 

 

19,217

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

3,754

 

 

 

4,141

Total current assets

 

 

119,763

 

 

 

113,547

Non-current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

6,077

 

 

 

6,750

Right of use operating lease assets

 

 

21,322

 

 

 

23,984

Intangible assets, net

 

 

50,375

 

 

 

54,081

Goodwill

 

 

31,063

 

 

 

31,063

Accounts receivable, non-current

 

 

23,061

 

 

 

12,847

Other non-current assets

 

 

3,335

 

 

 

1,998

Total non-current assets

 

 

135,233

 

 

 

130,723

   Total assets

 

$

254,996

 

 

$

244,270

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

9,984

 

 

$

5,023

Note payable

 

 

2,968

 

 

 

2,960

Earn-out, current

 

 

13,050

 

 

 

3,250

Accrued payroll and related taxes

 

 

17,100

 

 

 

12,139

Accrued expenses

 

 

9,240

 

 

 

5,262

Income taxes payable

 

 

2,336

 

 

 

16

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

2,500

 

 

 

2,506

Other current liabilities

 

 

7,152

 

 

 

3,305

Total current liabilities

 

 

64,330

 

 

 

34,461

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revolving line of credit, non-current

 

 

24,916

 

 

 

24,857

Note payable, non-current

 

 

20,979

 

 

 

26,933

Earn-out, non-current

 

 

 

 

 

2,950

Accrued warranty reserve, non-current

 

 

2,207

 

 

 

3,108

Income taxes payable, non-current

 

 

298

 

 

 

348

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

 

20,866

 

 

 

23,354

Deferred income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

32

Total non-current liabilities

 

 

69,266

 

 

 

81,582

   Total liabilities

 

 

133,596

 

 

 

116,043

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 20,252,677 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022; 19,877,786 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021

 

 

20

 

 

 

20

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

131,001

 

 

 

119,962

(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings

 

 

(9,621

)

 

 

8,245

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

121,400

 

 

 

128,227

   Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

254,996

 

 

$

244,270


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

    

2022

 

    

2021

 

    

2022

 

    

2021

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales revenue

 

$

63,365

 

 

$

53,699

 

 

$

211,345

 

 

$

177,914

 

Rental revenue

 

 

10,535

 

 

 

8,029

 

 

 

35,440

 

 

 

30,143

 

Total revenue

 

 

73,900

 

 

 

61,728

 

 

 

246,785

 

 

 

208,057

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales revenue

 

 

18,253

 

 

 

13,797

 

 

 

59,619

 

 

 

50,222

 

Cost of rental revenue

 

 

3,550

 

 

 

3,121

 

 

 

11,190

 

 

 

9,622

 

Total cost of revenue

 

 

21,803

 

 

 

16,918

 

 

 

70,809

 

 

 

59,844

 

Gross profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit - sales revenue

 

 

45,112

 

 

 

39,902

 

 

 

151,726

 

 

 

127,692

 

Gross profit - rental revenue

 

 

6,985

 

 

 

4,908

 

 

 

24,250

 

 

 

20,521

 

Gross profit

 

 

52,097

 

 

 

44,810

 

 

 

175,976

 

 

 

148,213

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

27,083

 

 

 

24,826

 

 

 

106,418

 

 

 

86,775

 

Research and development

 

 

2,139

 

 

 

1,774

 

 

 

7,088

 

 

 

5,659

 

Reimbursement, general and administrative

 

 

13,427

 

 

 

14,000

 

 

 

60,796

 

 

 

56,802

 

Intangible asset amortization and earn-out

 

 

1,598

 

 

 

445

 

 

 

14,432

 

 

 

739

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

44,247

 

 

 

41,045

 

 

 

188,734

 

 

 

149,975

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

7,850

 

 

 

3,765

 

 

 

(12,758

)

 

 

(1,762

)

Other expense

 

 

(950

)

 

 

(377

)

 

 

(2,715

)

 

 

(531

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

6,900

 

 

 

3,388

 

 

 

(15,473

)

 

 

(2,293

)

Income tax expense

 

 

2,279

 

 

 

10,883

 

 

 

2,393

 

 

 

9,518

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

4,621

 

 

$

(7,495

)

 

$

(17,866

)

 

$

(11,811

)

Net income (loss) per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

(0.38

)

 

$

(0.89

)

 

$

(0.60

)

Diluted

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

(0.38

)

 

$

(0.89

)

 

$

(0.60

)

Weighted-average common shares used to compute net income (loss) per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

20,204,479

 

 

 

19,790,838

 

 

 

20,067,969

 

 

 

19,719,485

 

Diluted

 

 

20,293,825

 

 

 

19,790,838

 

 

 

20,067,969

 

 

 

19,719,485

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31, 

(In thousands)

    

2022

    

2021

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(17,866

)

 

$

(11,811

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

6,268

 

 

 

3,681

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(32

)

 

 

10,230

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

9,600

 

 

 

10,173

 

Loss on disposal of property and equipment and intangibles

 

 

20

 

 

 

20

 

Change in fair value of earn-out liability

 

 

11,850

 

 

 

(200

)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Accounts receivable

 

 

(5,348

)

 

 

(5,629

)

 Net investment in leases

 

 

(3,648

)

 

 

(1,774

)

 Inventories

 

 

(3,907

)

 

 

972

 

 Income taxes

 

 

2,270

 

 

 

(2,294

)

 Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

(950

)

 

 

(1,489

)

 Right of use operating lease assets

 

 

168

 

 

 

614

 

 Accounts receivable, non-current

 

 

(10,214

)

 

 

(3,414

)

 Accounts payable

 

 

4,961

 

 

 

826

 

 Accrued payroll and related taxes

 

 

4,961

 

 

 

551

 

 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

7,076

 

 

 

2,175

 

    Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

5,209

 

 

 

2,631

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments related to acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

(79,829

)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(1,780

)

 

 

(2,103

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

Intangible assets expenditures

 

 

(140

)

 

 

(252

)

    Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(1,909

)

 

 

(82,184

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of note payable

 

 

 

 

 

30,000

 

Proceeds from revolving line of credit

 

 

 

 

 

25,000

 

Payment on earn-out

 

 

(5,000

)

 

 

 

Payments on note payable

 

 

(6,000

)

 

 

 

Payments of deferred debt issuance costs

 

 

(39

)

 

 

(188

)

Taxes paid for net share settlement of performance and restricted stock units

 

 

 

 

 

(1,173

)

Proceeds from exercise of common stock options

 

 

153

 

 

 

3,976

 

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the employee stock purchase plan

 

 

1,286

 

 

 

2,312

 

    Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

 

(9,600

)

 

 

59,927

 

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(6,300

)

 

 

(19,626

)

Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period

 

 

28,229

 

 

 

47,855

 

Cash and cash equivalents – end of period

 

$

21,929

 

 

$

28,229

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental cash flow disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

 

$

2,186

 

 

$

130

 

Cash paid for taxes

 

$

44

 

 

$

1,593

 

Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid

 

$

38

 

 

$

23

 


The following table summarizes revenue by product line for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

(In thousands)

    

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lymphedema products

 

$

65,764

 

 

$

57,445

 

 

$

212,266

 

 

$

202,913

 

Airway clearance products

 

 

8,136

 

 

 

4,283

 

 

 

34,519

 

 

 

5,144

 

Total

 

$

73,900

 

 

$

61,728

 

 

$

246,785

 

 

$

208,057

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage of total revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lymphedema products

 

 

89

%

 

 

93

%

 

 

86

%

 

 

98

%

Airway clearance products

 

 

11

%

 

 

7

%

 

 

14

%

 

 

2

%

Total

 

 

100

%

 

 

100

%

 

 

100

%

 

 

100

%


The following table contains a reconciliation of gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.

Reconciliation of Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

    

2022

    

2021

    

2022

    

2021

Revenue

 

$

73,900

 

 

$

61,728

 

 

$

246,785

 

 

$

208,057

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit, as reported

 

$

52,097

 

 

$

44,810

 

 

$

175,976

 

 

$

148,213

 

Gross margin, as reported

 

 

70.5

%

 

 

72.6

%

 

 

71.3

%

 

 

71.2

%

Reconciling items affecting gross margin:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash intangible amortization expense

 

$

314

 

 

$

308

 

 

$

1,247

 

 

$

412

 

Inventory write-offs

 

 

215

 

 

 

 

 

 

215

 

 

 

588

 

Inventory purchase price adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

 

 

 

200

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

52,626

 

 

$

45,268

 

 

$

177,438

 

 

$

149,413

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

 

71.2

%

 

 

73.3

%

 

 

71.9

%

 

 

71.8

%


The following table contains a reconciliation of GAAP operating income (loss) to non-GAAP operating income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

    

2022

    

2021

    

2022

    

2021

GAAP operating income (loss)

 

$

7,850

 

 

 

$

3,765

 

 

 

$

(12,758

)

 

 

$

(1,762

)

 

Reconciling items affecting operating income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting gross profit

 

$

314

 

 

 

$

308

 

 

 

$

1,247

 

 

 

$

412

 

 

Inventory write-offs

 

 

215

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

215

 

 

 

 

588

 

 

Inventory purchase price adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

200

 

 

Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting operating expenses

 

 

646

 

 

 

 

645

 

 

 

 

2,582

 

 

 

 

939

 

 

Acquisition costs & expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

112

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

886

 

 

Change in fair value of earn-out

 

 

952

 

 

 

 

(200

)

 

 

 

11,850

 

 

 

 

(200

)

 

Litigation defense costs

 

 

(447

)

 

 

 

1,318

 

 

 

 

2,830

 

 

 

 

3,669

 

 

Executive transition expenses

 

 

(10

)

 

 

 

340

 

 

 

 

280

 

 

 

 

526

 

 

Non-GAAP operating income:

 

$

9,520

 

 

 

$

6,438

 

 

 

$

6,246

 

 

 

$

5,258

 

 


The following table contains a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

    

2022

    

2021

    

2022

    

2021

GAAP net income (loss)

 

$

4,621

 

 

 

$

(7,495

)

 

 

$

(17,866

)

 

 

$

(11,811

)

 

Reconciling items affecting net income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting gross profit

 

$

314

 

 

 

$

308

 

 

 

$

1,247

 

 

 

$

412

 

 

Inventory write-offs

 

 

215

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

215

 

 

 

 

588

 

 

Inventory purchase price adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

200

 

 

Non-cash intangible amortization expense impacting operating expenses

 

 

646

 

 

 

 

645

 

 

 

 

2,582

 

 

 

 

939

 

 

Acquisition costs & expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

112

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

886

 

 

Change in fair value of earn-out

 

 

952

 

 

 

 

(200

)

 

 

 

11,850

 

 

 

 

(200

)

 

Litigation defense costs

 

 

(447

)

 

 

 

1,318

 

 

 

 

2,830

 

 

 

 

3,669

 

 

Executive transition expenses

 

 

(10

)

 

 

 

340

 

 

 

 

280

 

 

 

 

526

 

 

Income tax expense on reconciling items*

 

 

(418

)

 

 

 

(668

)

 

 

 

(4,751

)

 

 

 

(1,755

)

 

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

 

$

5,873

 

 

 

$

(5,490

)

 

 

$

(3,613

)

 

 

$

(6,546

)

 

* The effect of income tax on the reconciling items is estimated using the Company's effective statutory tax rate.


The following table contains a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, as well as the dollar and percentage change between the comparable periods:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Increase

 

Year Ended

 

Increase

 

 

December 31,

 

(Decrease)

 

December 31,

 

(Decrease)

(Dollars in thousands)

    

2022

 

    

2021

 

 

$

    

%

    

2022

 

    

2021

 

 

$

    

%

Net income (loss)

 

$

4,621

 

 

$

(7,495

)

 

$

12,116

 

 

(162

)

%

 

$

(17,866

)

 

$

(11,811

)

 

$

(6,055

)

 

51

 

%

Interest expense, net

 

 

950

 

 

 

378

 

 

 

572

 

 

151

 

%

 

 

2,728

 

 

 

499

 

 

 

2,229

 

 

N.M.

 

Income tax expense

 

 

2,279

 

 

 

10,883

 

 

 

(8,604

)

 

(79

)

%

 

 

2,393

 

 

 

9,518

 

 

 

(7,125

)

 

(75

)

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

1,597

 

 

 

1,531

 

 

 

66

 

 

4

 

%

 

 

6,267

 

 

 

3,681

 

 

 

2,586

 

 

70

 

%

Stock-based compensation

 

 

1,919

 

 

 

2,470

 

 

 

(551

)

 

(22

)

%

 

 

9,600

 

 

 

10,173

 

 

 

(573

)

 

(6

)

%

Impairment charges and inventory write-offs

 

 

215

 

 

 

 

 

 

215

 

 

 

%

 

 

215

 

 

 

588

 

 

 

(373

)

 

(63

)

%

Acquisition costs

 

 

 

 

 

262

 

 

 

(262

)

 

(100

)

%

 

 

 

 

 

1,086

 

 

 

(1,086

)

 

(100

)

%

Change in fair value of earn-out

 

 

952

 

 

 

(200

)

 

 

1,152

 

 

N.M.

 

 

 

11,850

 

 

 

(200

)

 

 

12,050

 

 

N.M.

 

Litigation defense costs

 

 

(447

)

 

 

1,318

 

 

 

(1,765

)

 

(134

)

%

 

 

2,830

 

 

 

3,669

 

 

 

(839

)

 

(23

)

%

Executive transition costs

 

 

(10

)

 

 

340

 

 

 

(350

)

 

(103

)

%

 

 

280

 

 

 

526

 

 

 

(246

)

 

(47

)

%

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

12,076

 

 

$

9,487

 

 

$

2,589

 

 

27

 

%

 

$

18,297

 

 

$

17,729

 

 

$

568

 

 

3

 

%

CONTACT: Investor Inquiries: Mike Piccinino, CFA ICR Westwicke 443-213-0500 investorrelations@tactilemedical.com


