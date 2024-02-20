Revenue Growth : Full year revenue increased by 11% year-over-year.

Net Income Surge : Net income saw a significant rise of 260% for the full year.

Adjusted EBITDA : Full year Adjusted EBITDA increased by 62%.

Gross Margin Improvement : Fourth quarter gross margin improved to 72.1% from 70.5% in the previous year.

Balance Sheet Strengthening : Cash and cash equivalents rose to $61.0 million, with a reduction in outstanding borrowings.

2024 Outlook: TCMD anticipates revenue growth of 9% to 11% for the full year 2024.

On February 20, 2024, Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) released its 8-K filing, showcasing a year of substantial financial achievements. The medical technology company, which specializes in devices for chronic disease treatment, reported an 11% increase in full-year revenue and a remarkable 260% rise in net income. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a significant increase of 62%.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) Reports Strong Year-Over-Year Growth in 2023

Financial Performance and Challenges

TCMD's performance in 2023 was marked by restored double-digit growth in lymphedema therapies, new product introductions, and sales and marketing leverage. The company's revenue growth is particularly notable in the medical devices industry, where innovation and market expansion are key drivers of success. However, challenges such as the potential impacts of inflation, rising interest rates, and a competitive landscape could pose risks to future performance.

Financial Achievements and Industry Significance

The company's financial achievements, including improved gross margins and strengthened balance sheet, are critical for sustaining innovation and market competitiveness. In the medical devices sector, such financial health enables continued investment in research and development, which is essential for maintaining a competitive edge and addressing unmet medical needs.

Key Financial Metrics

TCMD's fourth quarter revenue increased by 5.1% to $77.7 million, with the lymphedema product line contributing a 5.6% increase. Gross profit for the quarter rose by 7.5% to $56.0 million, and gross margin improved to 72.1%. Operating expenses remained consistent at $44.2 million, while operating income increased to $11.8 million from $7.9 million in the previous year. Net income for the quarter was reported at $8.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Story continues

"Our results clearly reflected the hard work throughout the company in 2023," said Dan Reuvers, President and CEO of Tactile Medical. "In 2024, we will continue investing to serve more patients, leverage technology solutions and improve our customer experience."

Balance Sheet and 2024 Outlook

As of December 31, 2023, TCMD had strengthened its balance sheet with $61.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and reduced its outstanding borrowings to $29.3 million. Looking ahead, the company expects full-year 2024 total revenue to be in the range of $300.0 million to $305.0 million, indicating a year-over-year growth of approximately 9% to 11%.

Conclusion

TCMD's financial results for 2023 demonstrate a strong year of growth and profitability. With a solid financial foundation and a positive outlook for 2024, the company is well-positioned to continue its leadership in the treatment of chronic conditions and to deliver value to its stakeholders.

For more detailed financial information and future updates on Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD), stay tuned to GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Tactile Systems Technology Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

