Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) shareholders are still up 209% over 1 year despite pulling back 9.6% in the past week

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) share price has soared 209% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! It's also good to see the share price up 23% over the last quarter. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 10% in the last three months. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 41% lower than it was three years ago.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Tactile Systems Technology was able to grow EPS by 84% in the last twelve months. We note, however, that extraordinary items have impacted earnings. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 209% increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Tactile Systems Technology has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Tactile Systems Technology will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Tactile Systems Technology has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 209% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 9% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Tactile Systems Technology is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

