U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,536.75
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,478.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,425.00
    -53.75 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.40
    -2.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.09
    +0.59 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.20
    +25.30 (+1.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.53
    +0.36 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1639
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6720
    -0.0040 (-0.24%)
     

  • Vix

    15.18
    -0.31 (-2.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7720
    -0.2160 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,339.81
    -1,778.07 (-2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,503.96
    -30.69 (-2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,221.67
    +31.37 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Tallinn Circuit Court dismissed the appeal of Worldwide Caro Establishment

AS Tallinna Sadam
·1 min read

On 30.05.2018, Worldwide Cargo Establishment (hereinafter “WCE”) filed a claim with the Harju County Court against AS Tallinna Sadam (hereinafter referred to as “Tallinna Sadam”) requesting that the minimum cargo volume in the cooperation agreement should be reduced retroactively from 2015 and that the contractual penalties paid for 2015-2017 in the amount of EUR 0.45 million plus accrued interest should be repaid.

The action was dismissed by the decision of the Harju County Court on 19.01.2021. WCE filed an appeal with the circuit court and on 22.10.2021 the Tallinn Circuit Court dismissed the appeal. The decision of the Tallinn Circuit Court has not yet entered into force, WCE may appeal the decision within 30 days of receiving it.

WCE is a cargo operator of Tallinna Sadam, which owns a grain terminal in Muuga Harbour and handles grain. According to the long-term co-operation agreement, WCE has a minimum annual cargo charge obligation of EUR 0.31 million, failing which WCE shall pay Tallinna Sadam a penalty in the amount of the difference between the mandatory and the actual cargo charge. In the opinion of Tallinna Sadam and its legal advisers, the claim is not substantiated, and it is not probable that a liability will arise, therefore Tallinna Sadam has not considered it necessary to recognise a provision for the claim.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2020 totalled EUR 107.4 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.4 million and profit EUR 28.5 million.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5342 6591

m.zirel@ts.ee


Recommended Stories

  • Ericsson says U.S. DOJ advises it breached obligations under DPA

    In 2019, Ericsson entered into an agreement to pay over $1 billion to resolve probes into corruption, including the bribing of government officials. The bribery took place over many years in countries including China, Vietnam and Djibouti, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Ericsson said on Friday that at this stage it is premature to predict the outcome of these developments and it intends to cooperate with the DOJ.

  • J&J Offered Talc Victims $4 Billion to Settle Claims Months Before Unit’s Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Months before putting one of its units into bankruptcy, Johnson & Johnson offered $4 billion to settle with victims of its talc-based powder -- twice the amount it’s now proposing to pay through a forced resolution, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA

  • When truckers voted to unionize, their employer retaliated with illegal layoffs, judge rules

    Mere weeks after a group of port truck drivers voted to unionize, they opened their mailboxes to find termination notices from their employer. That letter was a violation of federal labor law, a judge ruled Tuesday.

  • EagleBank’s insurance coverage for legal fees could run out soon, CEO says

    The company is continuing to work through investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and Federal Reserve.

  • Labour union urges European authorities to widen Amazon antitrust probe after Reuters story

    A global trade union for the services sector on Friday urged European authorities to widen their antitrust investigation of Amazon.com Inc to assess if the company engaged in creating knockoff goods and rigging search results on its platform. The demand by the UNI Global Union was triggered by a Reuters report last week based on internal Amazon documents that showed the e-commerce company ran a systematic campaign of copying products and manipulating search results to boost its own private brands such as AmazonBasics in India, a key growth markets. In a letter dated Oct. 22 to the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and also marked to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager, the union body's European arm said authorities there must investigate if Amazon engaged in "similarly damaging behaviour within the European Union."

  • CFPB Requests Data From Tech Giants in Probe of Payments Systems

    The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said it ordered Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, PayPal, and Square to turn over information.

  • Portugal's gig-economy workers set to become staff

    Portugal has moved a step closer to ordering digital platforms such as Uber and Glovo to employ some of their drivers as staff with formal contracts and benefits, becoming the latest European nation to tackle the gig economy. If given the green light, it will be another win for unions worldwide fighting for better pay and benefits for those employed in the gig economy. Britain's Supreme Court ruled in February that Uber drivers were entitled to workers' rights and, a few months later, Spain gave food delivery companies three months to employ their couriers as staff.

  • In corporate crackdown, U.S. SEC takes aim at executive pay

    The new Democratic leadership of the U.S. securities watchdog has a message for Corporate America's highly paid executives: if your company screws up, your pay is at risk. Clawing back compensation is shaping up to be a key part of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) agenda as it cracks down on corporate misconduct, raising the stakes for thousands of executives who could potentially lose millions of dollars in bonuses and stock sale profits. "Clawbacks can be an important factor in accountability," said John Coffee, a professor at Columbia University Law School.

  • Dr. Phil and CBS sued after teen allegedly was sexually assaulted at Utah center

    A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted at a Utah ranch is suing the popular TV doctor after recommending that she be treated there for suicidal thoughts.

  • Mark Zuckerberg named as defendant in Facebook privacy suit

    Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine has added Mark Zuckerberg to a lawsuit against Facebook over consumer privacy violations related to the Cambridge Analytica scandal. "Our continuing investigation revealed that he was personally involved in decisions related to Cambridge Analytica and Facebook’s failure to protect user data," Racine said of the decision to name Zuckerberg in the suit.

  • Russian court bars sale of Samsung phones over patent lawsuit -report

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Russian court has barred Samsung Electronics from importing and selling 61 models of smartphones in Russia over an intellectual property lawsuit pertaining to its Samsung Pay system, the RIA news agency reported on Thursday. The lawsuit filed by Switzerland-based company SQWIN SA claims that Samsung Pay infringes on its electronic payment system patent registered in Russia.

  • Facebook might be changing its name, but its controversies will continue to follow it

    Facebook is reportedly changing its name, but that won't help it escape its myriad controversies.

  • Connecticut judge to sanction Alex Jones defense lawyers in Sandy Hook lawsuit after ‘unconscionable’ behavior during contentious depositions

    A Connecticut judge will sanction the defense attorneys for Alex Jones in the long-running civil lawsuit brought against the inflammatory online conspiracy theorist by the parents of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre. Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis announced Wednesday morning that she will impose new sanctions on Jones’ attorneys for violating a court order when they ...

  • Young Thug sues concierge over stolen bag containing cash and unreleased music

    Atlanta rapper Young Thug said an apartment concierge let an unknown person take his Louis Vuitton bag holding about 200 unreleased songs and more than $100,000 worth of jewelry and cash.

  • What's behind the standoff between Tennessee and former coach Jeremy Pruitt

    Former Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt is not going quietly. Pruitt and Tennessee are in a standoff over his $12.6 million buyout.

  • U.S. appeals court rules against nursing homes over COVID-19 lawsuits

    In a setback to nursing-home operators facing hundreds of COVID-19 negligence and wrongful-death lawsuits, a federal appeals court on Wednesday said cases against two New Jersey facilities should proceed in state courts. The nursing homes had argued that the suits against them belonged in federal court, citing an emergency U.S. law known as the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, which shields those fighting the pandemic from lawsuits. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia affirmed a lower court ruling and rejected the nursing homes' argument that the PREP Act was so far reaching that families' state-law negligence claims were really federal claims that belonged in federal court.

  • Sen. Blumenthal says Zuckerberg needs to testify about Instagram and kids

    Senator Richard Blumenthal is again calling on Mark Zuckerberg to testify about Facebook’s research into Instagram and child safety.

  • Facebook fined £50.5m over handling of Giphy takeover probe

    The social network said it disagrees with the Competition and Markets Authority’s decision, calling it ‘unfair’.

  • Members of Congress ask NFL for documents, information from Washington Football Team probe

    Two members of Congress have sent a letter to the NFL asking for information and documents from the league's probe into the Washington Football Team.

  • Apple, Facebook targeted by consumer bureau in tech industry investigation

    The CFPB said it is looking at data harvesting and monetization practices by the firms.