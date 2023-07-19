Tandy Leather Factory's (NASDAQ:TLF) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. So after glancing at the trends within Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF), we weren't too hopeful.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Tandy Leather Factory, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = US$1.7m ÷ (US$68m - US$6.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Tandy Leather Factory has an ROCE of 2.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 14%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Tandy Leather Factory, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

There is reason to be cautious about Tandy Leather Factory, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 11%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Tandy Leather Factory becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line On Tandy Leather Factory's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 44% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

