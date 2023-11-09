Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 8, 2023

Operator: Good day and welcome to the Target Hospitality Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mark Schuck, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Mark Schuck: Thank you. Good morning, everyone and welcome to Target Hospitality's third quarter 2023 earnings call. The press release we issued this morning, outlining our third quarter results can be found in the Investors section of our website. In addition, a replay of this call will be archived on our website for a limited time. Please note the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements contained in the press release. This same language applies to statements made on today's conference call. This call will contain time-sensitive information as well as forward-looking statements which are only accurate as of today, November 8, 2023. Target Hospitality expressly disclaims any obligation to update or amend the information contained in this conference call to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after today's date, except as required by applicable law.

For a complete list of risks and uncertainties that may affect future performance, please refer to Target Hospitality's periodic filings with the SEC. We will discuss non-GAAP financial measures on today's call. Please refer to the tables in our earnings release posted in the Investors section of our website to find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures referenced in today's call and their corresponding GAAP measures. Leading the call today will be Brad Archer, President and Chief Executive Officer; followed by Eric T Kalamaras, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After their prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. I'll now turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Brad Archer.

Brad Archer: Thanks, Mark. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us on the call today. Our strong third quarter results are a continuation of the positive momentum we have sustained over the past several years. Our meaningful scale creates a highly efficient operating platform, allowing us to appropriately match changes in customer demand while continuing to generate strong financial results. We continue to benefit from our materially expanded presence providing critical hospitality solutions to the U.S. government. This additional focus has resulted in over 72% of third quarter revenue being derived from committed contracts by the United States government, with 73% of third quarter revenue having minimum revenue commitments.

These elements continue to support impressive operating income and industry-leading cash conversion. This foundation has supported Target's ability to quickly respond to strategic growth opportunities, while continuing to evaluate an expanding pipeline of value-enhancing growth initiatives. In our HFS-South segment, we have remained focused on providing premium full-service hospitality solutions to our world-class customers, many of whom have been customers for over a decade. These premium service offerings have supported strong customer demand and a more fully optimized network over the past year which has created a more normalized pricing environment. Coupled with continued operational efficiency gains, we anticipate additional positive momentum in the coming quarters.

In the government segment, our purpose-built portfolio of assets continue to serve the critical humanitarian aid mission they were designed to support while exceeding the expectation of our partners and the U.S. government for nearly a decade. As an example, during the quarter, our Pecos Children's Center community seamlessly responded as designed to an increase in demand for our critical hospitality solutions. This validated the influx care facility concept, illustrating the government's essential need for adequate capacity to properly respond to dynamic changes in the number of unaccompanied children arriving in the U.S. Further exemplifying Target's row is the proven and trusted provider supporting critical humanity missions. We are pleased to announce this week, our non-profit partner was awarded a contract for the continuation of the ICF at our PCC immunity, upping its continued in its critical humanitarian.

The contract award is a continuation of the 5-year indefinite delivery and definite quantity contract which was awarded to our non-profit partner earlier this year. In total, this contract provides the government the ability to seamlessly ensure continuity of the service offerings at PCC through 2028. This award solidifies PCC as one of the only influx care facilities in the United States and would represent 8 years of continuous comprehensive humanitarian services. We look forward to continuing our long relationship supporting our partners in mandatory in mission at the longest running purpose-built ICF in the United States. With this week's contract award, we are actively working to finalize Target's contract specifications with our non-profit partner under our 11-year exclusivity agreement.

We look forward to providing additional contract details, including specific economic terms as they become available in the coming weeks. As we previously announced, the government has outlined their desire to expand their ICF network to accommodate up to 10,000 individuals requiring multiple new ICF communities. Target remains actively engaged and continues to build strategic partnerships to jointly pursue the creation of new ICF sites, not currently in the government's portfolio. As the government has continually stated, additional humanitarian housing capacity is urgently needed to manage the increasing number of unaccompanied children arriving in the U.S. We believe Target is well positioned to pursue these opportunities and we look forward to continuing to support the U.S. government and their humanitary emissions.

In summary, we remain focused on sustaining the momentum we have created over the past several years. We have established a strong financial and operating platform to continue supporting our world-class customers, while simultaneously pursuing the most robust growth pipeline we have seen in many years. I'll now turn the call over to Eric to discuss our third quarter financial results, recent balance sheet initiatives and expanding strategic growth opportunities in more detail.

Eric Kalamaras: Thanks, Brad. In the third quarter, we continued to benefit from our operational efficiency and scale which allows us to seamlessly align with customer demand while consistently delivering strong future results. Third quarter 2023 total revenue was $146 million and adjusted EBITDA was $95 million. Our government segment produced quarterly revenue of approximately $106 million. And as a reminder, this segment's revenue is similar around committed to minimum revenue contracts. The sequential increase in revenue was driven by occupancy-based variable revenue at the PCC community. Our HFS segment delivered quarterly revenue of $40 million compared to $36 million in the same period last year. This increase was driven by sustained momentum in customer demand for targets premium service off.

Recurring corporate expenses for the quarter were approximately $9 million and we anticipate these will remain around $9 million to $10 million per quarter for the remainder of the year. Total capital spending for the quarter was approximately $13 million, with the majority related to enhancing assets focused on supporting the government's human retained mission, we anticipate minimal capital spending for the remainder of the year. We ended the quarter with $105 million cash and $23 million of liquidity with zero borrowings under the company's revolving credit facility and a net leverage ratio of 0.3x. Excluding acquisitions, 2023 capital spending should approach more normal levels between $30 million and $35 million per year, predominantly focused on organic growth.

We continue to make meaningful progress in achieving a net debt-free balance sheet and anticipate over $315 million of total available liquidity by year-end 2023. Our 2023 outlook includes revenue between $550 million and $580 million and adjusted EBITDA between $346 million and $365 million. Following the quarter, we took additional steps to create a more efficient capital structure and maximize flexibility as we continue to evaluate an expanding pipeline of growth initiatives. We significantly increased our liquidity profile for a $50 million expansion of a pre facility which now has total available capacity of $175 million. Further, we prudently managed our maturity time line with the completion of an exchange offer for 9.5% in new notes.

The offer resulted in $181 million of new 1.75% notes due June 2025. We have subsequently announced a redemption notice for the remaining $29 million of non-asset new notes to be redeemed the cash payment. This prudent liability management initiatives are continuation of our focused commitment to strengthen our balance sheet while optimizing financial flexibility. This focus provides the foundation to quickly react to strategic growth initiatives which have supported a more than 150% increase in revenue and $550 million of cumulative discretionary cash flow within the past 3 years alone, all while reducing total indebtedness by 90% during that same time. This materially strengthened balance sheet and optimized liquidity position creates the ideal scenario of target to continue pursuing an expanded pipeline of strategic growth initiatives, including both organic and inorganic opportunities.

These opportunities are designed to jointly leverage Target's operating expertise and existing core competencies to create a number of solutions across various U.S. government agencies and commercial applications for projects that support national defense, energy transition and humanitary emissions. These opportunities encompass Target's existing full turnkey hospitality solutions as well as select opportunities to broaden Target's value chain participation through individual elements of our existing core competencies. These solutions are focused on extending value chain participation to become more fully integrated provider of these unique offerings from immediate and urgent need to long duration and permanent solutions. We view these opportunities as a seamless extension of our existing service offerings and supporting a high consistent return on invested capital.

As previously stated, Target is prepared to allocate over $500 million of net growth capital to this fiber turn opportunities over the next several years. We are pleased with the progress and discussions for many of these large-scale projects and look forward to providing additional updates in the coming quarters as the opportunities progress. With that, I will turn the call back over to Brad for his closing comments.

Brad Archer: Thanks, Eric. Our impressive third quarter results are a testament to the operational efficiencies and scale we have created, enabling us to appropriately match customer demand while simultaneously generating strong financial results. Since 2021, we have taken intentional steps to diversify the business, while simultaneously high-grading contract structure and revenue visibility. This week's contract award for PCC is a continuation of these strategic initiatives, further supporting the enhanced operating platform we have established. We are well positioned to optimize financial flexibility and the strongest pipeline of growth opportunities we have seen in many years. We are excited to continue pursuing these value-enhancing initiatives focused on accelerating value creation for our shareholders. I appreciate everyone joining us on the call today and thank you again for your interest in Target Hospitality.

