Target looks to double bonuses this year, Bloomberg News says

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers converge in a Target store ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday

(Reuters) - Big-box retailer Target is doubling the bonuses for its salaried employees this year, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company will pay 100% of employees' eligible 2023 bonuses, up from 50% last year, the report said, adding that the increased payouts do not apply to hourly employees.

Target did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The retailer's senior executives would have a separate bonus structure, the report said.

The bonus increase comes as Target expects a recovery in sales in 2024 after it posted upbeat holiday-quarter profit, helped by lower freight and supply-chain costs, healthy inventory and lower markdowns.

The retailer is also in the middle of launching a new membership program to boost spending at its stores.

As of Feb. 3, the company employed about 415,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal team members, according to a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

