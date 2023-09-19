Targeted Cancer Treatment: Plus Therapeutics CEO Marc Hedrick, Live from NYSE

Healthcare Edge hosted a fireside chat from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange with Marc Hedrick, M.D., President and CEO of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV). Dr. Hedrick spoke to Healthcare Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone about its novel targeted radio-therapeutics treatment for central nervous system cancer using the latest technology, its future potential to treat any form of cancer in the brain and the spinal cord at any stage, among other topics. Watch the full recording below:

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a U.S. clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, backed by talented executives and a nationwide network of scientists, engineers and physicians. With a hybrid virtual drug development model, the company is well-positioned to be capital efficient, enhance operational efficiencies, decrease costs, and accelerate product development. The firm is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with additional laboratories and state-of-the-art clean rooms in San Antonio, Texas in order to undertake key preclinical and other development work. Its location provides many strategic advantages, including proximity to world-class cancer institutions and researchers – as well as the ability to qualify and apply for funding through the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).

About Marc Hedrick

Dr. Marc Hedrick is the President and CEO at Plus Therapeutics, Inc. Previously, Dr. Hedrick served in a number of executive leadership roles including President, CEO, and Director at Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., and President and CEO of StemSource, Inc. Dr. Hedrick is a trained general, vascular, and plastic surgeon and former Associate Professor of Surgery and Pediatrics at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Dr. Hedrick also served as Co-Director of the Laboratory of Regenerative Bioengineering and Repair at UCLA. Dr. Hedrick obtained his MD from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas and a MBA from The Anderson School at UCLA in 2005.

