This Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

Viewing insider transactions for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TARS ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Medical Advisor & Director Elizabeth Lin bought US$297k worth of shares at a price of US$16.29 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$17.26. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Elizabeth Lin was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 7.9% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares, worth about US$44m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Tarsus Pharmaceuticals insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

