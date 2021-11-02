U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

TaskUs Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

TaskUs
·4 min read
In this article:
TaskUs Appoints Claudia Walsh as General Counsel, Stephan Daoust as Chief Operating Officer and Rajnish Sinha as Chief People Officer

Executive Leadership Appointments

From left to right: Claudia Walsh (General Counsel), Stephan Daoust (COO), &amp; Rajnish Sinha (CPO)
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading tech-enabled services provider to the world’s most innovative companies, expanded its leadership team over the past 10 months with the appointment of three senior executives: Claudia Walsh joined as General Counsel in October, Stephan Daoust as Chief Operating Officer in January and Rajnish Sinha as Chief People Officer in April. Each will lead their respective functions across all of the company’s global locations and workforce of approximately 35,600 employees. They will report to TaskUs CEO Bryce Maddock as members of the TaskUs Executive Leadership Team (ELT).

Walsh is a seasoned executive who brings her talent, leadership and more than 17 years of legal experience to TaskUs. She served as General Counsel of Alphabet's Verily Life Sciences and Legal Director at Google and Facebook, and will lead the legal function of TaskUs globally.

“TaskUs stands out because it puts people and culture first,” said Walsh. “I am thrilled to join the team to support the company’s exciting growth and continued investment in people.”

“It is rare for a company to have the chance to work with someone as driven and talented as Claudia,” said TaskUs CEO Bryce Maddock. “Claudia brings a global and detail-oriented perspective that aligns perfectly with TaskUs.”

Daoust brings over two decades of experience in business process outsourcing to TaskUs, and will help the company build a unified global operating model. As COO, he will transform client experiences, improve global talent development, and continue the growth of company operations.

“The urgent need for scalable, exceptional digital customer experiences continues to grow, and the demand for cloud-based and digital-first solutions is on the rise,” said Maddock. “Steph is an experienced global operations leader who will help us scale our operations and elevate the delivery of our differentiated services to our customers.”

“In a short time, TaskUs has acquired an impressive roster of leading brands and set a new standard for people and culture in the industry,” said Daoust. “I’m inspired to join the TaskUs team to further support global development as we push the envelope on the delivery of digital services.”

As a company at the frontline of digital customer experience, people are TaskUs’s most important asset. Rajish Sinha, who joined the TaskUs team earlier this year as Chief People Officer, will ensure that its people continue to be the linchpin to success. Rajnish has spent over 25 years in business and people operations and now leads the visionary and people-centric culture at TaskUs.

“Rajnish is an incredible addition to our organization,” said TaskUs CEO Bryce Maddock. “He will help TaskUs attract the best talent from around the globe and be a strong advocate for the TaskUs employee experience and culture.”

“TaskUs is an organization that acts in bold and courageous ways,” said Sinha. “I am excited to join a company that's driving the pace of digital transformation and delivering the talent and support that enables clients to innovate and scale.”

To learn more about TaskUs, visit https://www.taskus.com or the following social media accounts:

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of September 30, 2021, TaskUs had approximately 35,600 employees across twenty locations in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding the offering of TaskUs Class A common stock. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in the registration statement relating to the public offering. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the registration statement. TaskUs undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

David de Castro
TaskUs
david.decastro@taskus.com

Rohj Mariano
TaskUs
rohj.mariano@taskus.com

Investor Contact:

Alan Katz
TaskUs
alan.katz@taskus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aaba7a0e-204e-4622-a64d-d18cccc1968e


