Tax return extensions: Why you should (or shouldn't) do it and how to request one

The deadline to file a tax return with the Internal Revenue Service is drawing near and there are options for people who don't think they will make the April 15 deadline.

The average tax refund issued by the IRS as of March 1 is $3,182, a 5.1% increase compared to the similar filling period in 2023. The trend may not hold as refund amounts dropped 13% between March and April in 2023, according to Barron's.

It is not recommended to delay filing with the IRS, however, circumstances may impact a filer's ability to meet the deadline.

An extension, if approved, provides filers a six-month grace period to file, though it does not provide an extension to pay. If a filer does not pay they will face penalties and interest charges.

“Even if you cannot finish your tax return, make a payment. That can help reduce the penalties and interest.” Larry Pon, a certified public accountant and tax professor at the College of San Mateo, told USA TODAY Blueprint.

Here's what to know about filing an extension for your tax return.

What is the deadline to file an extension?

The deadline to file an extension is April 15.

The IRS says you may qualify for an extension and do not need to submit a request electronically or on paper if you live in certain disaster areas.

A photo illustration shows tax forms as the period to file returns or extensions with the IRS comes closer to the end.

When is the deadline if I file an extension?

If you file an extension for your tax return, you'll have until Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024 to file.

Why might someone ask for an extension?

According to Intuit TurboTax, reasons a person might ask for an extension on their tax return include:

Unexpected life events

Incomplete documentation

Discovering errors on a filing

Running out of time

How to request an extension for a tax return

You can request an extension through the IRS, which is free.

You'll need basic information, like your name, address, Social Security number, estimated tax liability, and payment if you owe anything.

Regardless of income, individual tax filers can use IRS Free File to request an extension electronically. If you prefer to mail a paper version of the extension, called form 4868, make sure it's postmarked no later than April 15.

Contributing: John Egan, Ashley Barnett and Jenn Jones

