TClarke's (LON:CTO) five-year earnings growth trails the 16% YoY shareholder returns

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. For example, long term TClarke plc (LON:CTO) shareholders have enjoyed a 76% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market decline of around 6.4% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 5.3% in the last year , including dividends .

The past week has proven to be lucrative for TClarke investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, TClarke achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 7.7% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 12% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for TClarke the TSR over the last 5 years was 111%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that TClarke shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 5.3% over the last year. That's including the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 16% a year, is even better. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand TClarke better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for TClarke that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

