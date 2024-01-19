On January 17, 2024, Director Fred Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of TD Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX), as reported in a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $103.61 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $398,977.89.

TD Synnex Corp, a leading distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, provides a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics, and integration services for the technology industry. The company operates in numerous countries, offering a broad portfolio of solutions to a diverse customer base.

According to the data provided, the insider has not made any share purchases over the past year but has sold a total of 3,849 shares. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 35 insider sells for TD Synnex Corp.

TD Synnex Corp Director Fred Breidenbach Sells 3,849 Shares

TD Synnex Corp's stock market capitalization stands at $9.271 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The company's price-earnings ratio is 15.58, which is below the industry median of 22.79, indicating a potentially lower valuation compared to its peers. However, it is higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current trading price of $103.61, when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $122.43, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85. This suggests that TD Synnex Corp is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. The recent selling activity by the insider at TD Synnex Corp may be of interest to stakeholders tracking the company's stock performance and valuation.

