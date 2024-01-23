TD Synnex Corp Insider Michael Urban Sells 10,000 Shares

Michael Urban, an insider at TD Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX), sold 10,000 shares of the company on January 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $104.67 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,046,700.

TD Synnex Corp is a leading distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The company's services include comprehensive logistics solutions, integration services, and technology solutions. By combining IT distribution with a broad range of services, TD Synnex Corp enables its partners to efficiently address the evolving needs of end-users in the technology landscape.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,250 shares of TD Synnex Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 36 insider sells for the company.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, TD Synnex Corp shares were trading at $104.67, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.394 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 15.79, which is below the industry median of 22.41 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $104.67 and a GuruFocus Value of $122.47, TD Synnex Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

