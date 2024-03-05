TD Synnex Corp (SNX) CEO Richard Hume Sells 10,000 Shares

Richard Hume, the Chief Executive Officer of TD Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX), has sold 10,000 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $105.57 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,055,700.

TD Synnex Corp is a leading distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The company's services include comprehensive logistics solutions, integration services, and technology solutions that enable partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 90,000 shares of TD Synnex Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys but 38 insider sells in total.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of TD Synnex Corp were trading at $105.57, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.151 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 15.55, which is below the industry median of 23.68 and above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 0.97, with a GF Value of $108.28, indicating that TD Synnex Corp is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history and the current valuation metrics provide a data-driven snapshot of TD Synnex Corp's stock performance and insider activity.

