On January 29, 2024, President, Transportation Sol. Steven Merkt executed a significant stock sale of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL), offloading 99,777 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the following SEC Filing.

TE Connectivity Ltd is a global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. The company operates in various segments, including transportation, industrial applications, and communications solutions, providing connectivity and sensor solutions that are essential in today's increasingly connected world.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 99,777 shares and has not made any purchase of the company's stock. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but five insider sells for TE Connectivity Ltd.

TE Connectivity Ltd President, Transportation Sol. Steven Merkt Sells 99,777 Shares

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of TE Connectivity Ltd were trading at $144, giving the company a market capitalization of $44.847 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 13.78, which is below both the industry median of 22.18 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a lower valuation relative to its peers and its own trading history.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $144 and a GF Value of $138.65, TE Connectivity Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value.

TE Connectivity Ltd President, Transportation Sol. Steven Merkt Sells 99,777 Shares

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

