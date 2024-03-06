Advertisement
  • S&P Futures

    5,089.75
    +4.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,615.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,972.75
    +42.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.10
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.27
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    2,133.50
    -8.40 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.15 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0855
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1370
    -0.0820 (-1.94%)
     

  • Vix

    14.46
    +0.97 (+7.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2700
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9570
    -0.0590 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    63,392.54
    -4,716.25 (-6.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,646.16
    +5.83 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,997.66
    -99.97 (-0.25%)
     
Teamsters union members ratify US agreement with AB InBev

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo of AB InBev is pictured outside the brewer's headquarters in Leuven

(Reuters) - The Teamsters union said on Tuesday its members approved a five-year agreement with Anheuser-Busch Inbev, ratifying a deal that includes pay hikes and improved healthcare for workers at the brewer's U.S. facilities.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev and the Teamsters union had reached a tentative agreement last week that averted a strike.

Under the agreement, which covers 5,000 Teamsters working at Anheuser-Busch breweries in the United States, union members will receive wage increases of $8 an hour, including an immediate $4 an hour raise in the first year, the union said.

The contract also includes a $2,500 ratification bonus, increased pension contributions, and restoration of retirement benefits for active and retired members.

(Reporting by Utkarsh Shetti in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

