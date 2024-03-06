Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    5,089.75
    +4.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,615.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,972.75
    +42.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.10
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.27
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    2,133.50
    -8.40 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.16 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0855
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1370
    -0.0820 (-1.94%)
     

  • Vix

    14.46
    +0.97 (+7.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2700
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9570
    -0.0590 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    63,392.54
    -4,716.25 (-6.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,646.16
    +5.83 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,997.66
    -99.97 (-0.25%)
     
From Yahoo News:

Live coverage, updates, and results from Super Tuesday

Teamsters vote to ratify a 5-year labor agreement with Anheuser-Busch, avoiding strike

Associated Press Finance
·1 min read

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Teamsters working for Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch on Tuesday voted to ratify a labor agreement with the company, the union said.

The five-year contract was ratified with 86% support, the Teamsters said.

The deal covers 5,000 unionized employees at Anheuser-Busch, including brewers, packagers, and warehouse workers, and provides wage increases totaling 23% over the life of the contract, plus a $2,500 ratification bonus, the union said. It also improves health care and retirement benefits, and job security, the union said.

The Teamsters had threatened a strike at the brewer’s 12 U.S. plants if an agreement on a new five-year contract wasn’t reached by last week. Before the deadline, the two sides said they had reached a tentative agreement that was put to union members for a ratification vote.

Anheuser-Busch shipments to U.S. wholesalers dropped 13.8% last year, according to Beer Marketer’s Insights. Overall, U.S. beer shipments were down 5%.

The company, part of Belgium-based Anheuser-Busch InBev, brews more than a dozen brands at its U.S. plants, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra and Stella Artois.

Advertisement