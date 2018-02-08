Tech salaries in LA and Austin are catching up with Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley is notorious for its stratospheric tech salaries and cost of living to match. But a new tech salary report released by jobs site Hired.com on Thursday indicates that companies in tech hubs elsewhere, such as Los Angeles and Austin, are quietly raising salaries to become more competitive.

According to Hired.com’s third-annual State of Salaries report, the average tech worker in Austin made $118,000 last year — up 7% year-over-year — while the average tech worker in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., earned $129,000 and $116,000, respectively, in 2017 — 6% more than they did in 2016.

Those salary increases outpaced the average increase for tech workers overall around the globe, which rose 5% last year to $135,000.

Tech salaries year-over-year change across several markets, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin and New York City. Source: Hired.com More

Average tech worker salaries across several markets, from San Francisco and Austin to Paris and London. Source: Hired.com More