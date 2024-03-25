Tecnoglass Inc.'s (NYSE:TGLS) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Tecnoglass' (NYSE:TGLS) stock is up by a considerable 15% over the past week. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Tecnoglass' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tecnoglass is:

33% = US$184m ÷ US$548m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.33 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Tecnoglass' Earnings Growth And 33% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Tecnoglass has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 17% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Tecnoglass' considerable five year net income growth of 57% was to be expected.

We then compared Tecnoglass' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 13% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Tecnoglass is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Tecnoglass Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Tecnoglass' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 9.6% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (90%) of its profits. So it looks like Tecnoglass is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, Tecnoglass has paid dividends over a period of eight years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 9.6%. As a result, Tecnoglass' ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 27% for future ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Tecnoglass' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

