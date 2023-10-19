Tecsys Inc.'s (TSE:TCS) top owners are individual investors with 60% stake, while 30% is held by institutions

Key Insights

Significant control over Tecsys by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

40% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Insiders have been selling lately

Every investor in Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 60% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 30% of the company's stockholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Tecsys.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tecsys?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Tecsys does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Tecsys' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Tecsys is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Fiera Capital Corporation is the largest shareholder with 12% of shares outstanding. With 7.0% and 6.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, David Brereton and FMR LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. David Brereton, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Top Key Executive. In addition, we found that Peter Brereton, the CEO has 2.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Tecsys

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Tecsys Inc.. Insiders own CA$42m worth of shares in the CA$411m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 60% of Tecsys. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Tecsys better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Tecsys is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

