Is Teekay Corporation's (NYSE:TK) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Teekay's (NYSE:TK) stock increased significantly by 5.6% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Teekay's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Teekay is:

27% = US$413m ÷ US$1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.27 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Teekay's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Teekay has a significantly high ROE. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 32%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. The high ROE therefore is what most likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 13% seen over the past five years by Teekay.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Teekay's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 22% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Teekay's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Teekay Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Teekay doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Teekay's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising.

