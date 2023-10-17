Tejon Ranch Co.'s (NYSE:TRC) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) has had a rough month with its share price down 8.5%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Tejon Ranch's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tejon Ranch is:

3.0% = US$14m ÷ US$479m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Tejon Ranch's Earnings Growth And 3.0% ROE

It is quite clear that Tejon Ranch's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 5.5%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Tejon Ranch grew its net income at a significant rate of 30% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing Tejon Ranch's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 26% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Tejon Ranch is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Tejon Ranch Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Tejon Ranch doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Tejon Ranch has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth.

