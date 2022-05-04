Teknova to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 11, 2022

Alpha Teknova, Inc.

HOLLISTER, Calif., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading provider of critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, following the close of market.



Teknova will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. Participants can access the live webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Teknova website and at this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6nk6u95b. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing +1 877-312-1451 for domestic callers and +1 470-495-9521 for international callers. The conference ID number is 7978825. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Teknova

Teknova is expediting clinical breakthroughs in life sciences by providing custom products and reagents for drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. With a focus on agility and customization, Teknova delivers research-grade and GMP products, including cell culture media and supplements, protein and nucleic acid purification buffers, and molecular biology reagents for a multitude of established and emerging applications, including cell and gene therapy, mRNA therapeutics, genomics, and synthetic biology. Teknova's proprietary processes enable the manufacture and delivery of high-quality, custom, made-to-order products with short turnaround times and at scale across all stages of development, including commercialization.

CONTACT: Investor Contacts Matt Lowell Chief Financial Officer matt.lowell@teknova.com +1 831-637-1100 Sara Michelmore MacDougall Advisors smichelmore@macdougall.bio +1 781-235-3060 Media Contact Jenn Henry Senior Vice President, Marketing jenn.henry@teknova.com +1 831-313-1259



