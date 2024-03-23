TELA Bio Full Year 2023 Earnings: US$2.04 loss per share (vs US$2.72 loss in FY 2022)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$58.5m (up 41% from FY 2022).

Net loss: US$46.7m (loss widened by 5.3% from FY 2022).

US$2.04 loss per share.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

TELA Bio Earnings Insights

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Surgical & Medical Equipment contributing US$58.5m. The largest operating expense was Sales & Marketing costs, amounting to US$59.7m (68% of total expenses). Explore how TELA's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 21% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.9% growth forecast for the Medical Equipment industry in the US.

Performance of the American Medical Equipment industry.

The company's shares are up 7.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that TELA Bio is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis that you should know about...

