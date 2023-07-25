Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) shareholders have earned a 14% CAGR over the last five years

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, the Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) share price is up 91% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 55% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 3.5%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Teledyne Technologies achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 17% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 14% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Teledyne Technologies shareholders are up 3.5% for the year. But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 14% over five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. Before spending more time on Teledyne Technologies it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

